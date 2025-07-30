A UK council has been branded as “disgusting” for offering free swimming and gym lessons exclusively to asylum seekers.

Social media users are outraged at the decision from Richmond-upon-Thames Council in south-west London. One user wrote: “We have veterans in food banks, pensioners skipping meals, and families drowning in bills yet Richmond Council hands out free gym and swimming lessons to asylum seekers. I am so tired of this.”

Another user added: “Was never able to get a space on the swimming sessions for disabled kids in my area as they were over subscribed. How nice that others get it free when people like us can’t get it at all.”

A third added “disgusting” while another said “scumbags”. As part of the council’s “Active Kingston” scheme to “create an inclusive environment,” if you are a care worker, on benefits, a pensioner or an asylum seeker, you get:

Free general swimming sessions.

Free group exercise classes

Free gym sessions.

20% off some restaurants.

20% off pilates lessons.

Discounted Spanish or French lessons.

25% off clothing company ANJOY KIDS.

Half price nutrition consultation at Imperial Health.

A Richmond Council spokesperson told NationalWorld: “The fairer and free access schemes provide discounts or free access to some activities at our sports and fitness centres and is available to a number of eligible residents in Richmond, including pensioners, carers and those living with disabilities. Richmond Council is committed to creating supportive and inclusive environments for sanctuary seekers, offering a range of services to enable their integration into local communities.

“More information about the scheme can be found here: https://www.richmond.gov.uk/fairer_access”.