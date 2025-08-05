Waterworld in Stoke-on-Trent is closed today (Tuesday 5 August) after a four-year-old girl died in the Lagoon area.

StokeonTrentLive has reported that the young girl sadly lost her life after an incident in the Lagoon area of Waterworld yesterday (Monday 4 August). Staffordshire Police are now investigating and have appealed to the public to refrain from speculation about the circumstances of the tragedy.

Waterworld confirmed it will remain closed today (August 5) as a sign of respect for the bereaved family. A spokesperson for the aqua park expressed their sorrow yesterday: "Waterworld is deeply saddened to confirm that a fatal incident occurred at 4.15pm on Monday, August 4, in the Lagoon area of the aqua park."

The statement continued with details of the incident: "A girl of four years old was found unconscious and treated on poolside by our lifeguard and management teams on site. They immediately provided CPR and called the emergency services, who arrived around 4.20pm. All other visitors were asked to quietly leave the pool out of respect for the rescue operation underway, and we would like to thank them for their support and collaboration."

Management has confirmed they are liaising with the authorities regarding the incident, reports Stoke on Trent Live. A spokesperson stated: "The authorities were immediately alerted and Waterworld is working closely and openly with them to precisely understand the circumstances of this tragic accident. Waterworld is in shock and has decided to remain closed tomorrow (August 5) out of respect for the young girl's family."

According to the police, Waterworld employees and the West Midlands Ambulance Service attended to the girl on-site before she was transported to the hospital for additional care. Tragically, despite the hospital staff's valiant efforts, the girl passed away 'a short while later'. Her family is receiving support from specially-trained officers at this difficult time. Police are urging any witnesses to come forward and contact them on 101, referencing incident 460 of August 4.