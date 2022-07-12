With the Met Office extending its heat warning into next week, the UK could be on course for a hosepipe ban

This prolonged heatwave could lead to a hosepipe ban in some parts of England and Wales.

But how likely is such a ban, what would it mean - and how can you check whether there’s a ban in your area?

Water companies are already urging the public to reduce their water usage (image: Adobe)

What is a hosepipe ban?

When water becomes scarcer than usual, water companies can restrict what we can use water for.

They can tell when water is becoming scarce by monitoring reservoir or river levels.

In periods of prolonged drought, these levels can drop away.

While water companies say the UK is unlikely to completely run out of water, they say they sometimes have to implement bans because it can take longer to treat water and move it through the system.

Hot weather can also lead to greater water consumption as people drink and shower more, fill up swimming pools or water their plants more regularly - all of which places further pressure on the system.

For example, Yorkshire Water said it had to pump 200 million litres more water than usual when high temperatures hit on Monday (11 July) - the equivalent of the daily demand of Leeds.

Drought conditions can see water companies implement hosepipe bans (image: Getty Images)

Under the Flood and Water Management Act 2010, water firms have legal powers to restrict how water is used.

Anyone ignoring these rules could be prosecuted in a criminal court and fined a maximum of £1,000.

UK hosepipe bans are not common, but scientists warn hotter, drier summers could become more frequent due to climate change.

The last UK hosepipe ban was brought in during the summer-long heatwave that hit the UK in 2018.

Seven million households in the North West of England and Northern Ireland were forced to ditch their hosepipes.

Scotland very rarely has to introduce such restrictions.

Hosepipe bans have only been implemented in the country on two occasions over the last 50 years - during the summers of 1976 and 1995.

What restrictions does a hosepipe ban introduce?

Hosepipe bans can be brought in when water companies deem their area to be in a drought.

Under these circumstances, you will be unable to use hosepipes to:

Water a garden (includes public parks, sports pitches and allotments)

Clean a motor vehicle

Fill or top up a pond or paddling pool (you also cannot fill up a paddling pool by any other means)

Clean windows, paths or patios

If the drought becomes ‘severe’, commercial premises can see their water usage restricted.

Many reservoirs in England and Wales are currently well below their usual capacity for the time of year (image: Getty Images)

For example, they won’t be able to water any outdoor plants.

And if it gets to the stage where a public emergency is declared, households may have their water usage rationed to the extent that they have to fill up bottles at community hubs and only flush the loo a few times per day.

Is a UK hosepipe ban likely?

While most water companies are calling for the public to rein in their water usage, they say they are not yet planning to introduce a hosepipe ban.

Neil Dewis, director of water at Yorkshire Water, said: “Our region has seen a prolonged dry spell.

While we’ve not had a bumper summer of sunshine and high temperatures, there has been very little rain with just some short, sharp showers that don’t deliver the water we need in our reservoirs and rivers.”

The water company said its reservoirs were 62% full - 18% below its average.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Thames Water - the supplier for much of London and counties including Oxfordshire and Berkshire - said it is not “currently expecting to need to introduce restrictions on water use this summer”.

Water companies insist a hosepipe ban is not yet on the cards (image: Adobe)

They added: “But we know the water we have stored in our reservoirs will reduce as people start to use more water in their gardens through the summer.

“So if we do not receive around or above average rainfall in the coming months this will increase pressure on our resources and may result in the need for more water saving measures including restrictions.”

The water industry body Water UK called for people to make “small changes” to safeguard supplies.

“With so many people at home and enjoying their gardens, water companies are seeing record demand for water, which can cause issues with water pressure,” said chief executive Christine McGourty.

“Working together, we can all make a difference right now, so let’s use water wisely.

“We need to keep washing our hands, but make other small changes to our water use, for example cutting back on paddling pools and sprinklers, particularly at the peak times in the evening.”

Water UK also suggests measures like turning off the taps while you brush your teeth, using watering cans instead of garden hoses, and letting your lawn go brown.

How can you check if there’s a hosepipe ban?

You can see whether or not there’s a hosepipe ban in your area by checking with your water supplier.

You can see who provides your water by visiting the Water UK website’s postcode checker.