The Met Office has forecast highs of 41C and issued a red extreme heat warning on Monday and Tuesday

The UK saw its third hottest day on record as temperatures soared past 38C.

The Met Office has forecast highs of 41C and issued a red extreme heat warning on Monday and Tuesday across large parts of England - from the south-east up to Manchester and York.

Currently, the highest temperature in the UK is 38.7C - which was recorded in 2019 in Cambridge.

Where were the highest temperatures recorded on Monday?

By 4pm the mercury had hit 38.1C in Santon Downham, Suffolk, by 4pm, making it the hottest day of the year, and third hottest on record.

Elsewhere, Cavendish in Suffolk had reached 37.4C (9, Santon Downham, also in Suffolk, was 37.2C (98.9F) and Wisley, Surrey, saw temperatures of 37.2C (98.9F).

Wales has already provisionally recorded its hottest day on record, with the temperature reaching 37.1C Hawarden in Flintshire, beating the previous record for the country which has been in place since 1990 by almost 2C.

On Monday afternoon, the mercury rose to 31.3C in Aboyne in Aberdeenshire, and Leuchars in Fife, the Met Office said. Meanwhile the Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh recorded 30.8C, and the mercury peaked at 29.9C in Aviemore.

Temperatures have not broken Scotland’s 9 August 2003 record of 32.9C at Greyrcrook in the Scottish Borders, but forecasters said that may happen on Tuesday.

Northern Ireland recorded it hottest day of the year. The Met Office said that by 5pm, a temperature of 30.9C had been recorded in Derrylin in Co Fermanagh and 30.6C in Armagh.

What is Tuesday’s weather forecast?

Tuesday is expected to be even hotter, with temperatures possibly reaching over 40C in England

The south-east of England upto the north-west and north-east will see the warmest temperatures, while temperatures in Scotland and Wales could also top 30C.

The current UK temperature record looks almost certain to fall on Tuesday, when temperatures could reach a “crazy” 41C in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, and hit 40C in London.