The UK saw its third hottest day on record as temperatures soared past 38C.
The Met Office has forecast highs of 41C and issued a red extreme heat warning on Monday and Tuesday across large parts of England - from the south-east up to Manchester and York.
Currently, the highest temperature in the UK is 38.7C - which was recorded in 2019 in Cambridge.
Where were the highest temperatures recorded on Monday?
By 4pm the mercury had hit 38.1C in Santon Downham, Suffolk, by 4pm, making it the hottest day of the year, and third hottest on record.
Elsewhere, Cavendish in Suffolk had reached 37.4C (9, Santon Downham, also in Suffolk, was 37.2C (98.9F) and Wisley, Surrey, saw temperatures of 37.2C (98.9F).
Wales has already provisionally recorded its hottest day on record, with the temperature reaching 37.1C Hawarden in Flintshire, beating the previous record for the country which has been in place since 1990 by almost 2C.
On Monday afternoon, the mercury rose to 31.3C in Aboyne in Aberdeenshire, and Leuchars in Fife, the Met Office said. Meanwhile the Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh recorded 30.8C, and the mercury peaked at 29.9C in Aviemore.
Temperatures have not broken Scotland’s 9 August 2003 record of 32.9C at Greyrcrook in the Scottish Borders, but forecasters said that may happen on Tuesday.
Northern Ireland recorded it hottest day of the year. The Met Office said that by 5pm, a temperature of 30.9C had been recorded in Derrylin in Co Fermanagh and 30.6C in Armagh.
What is Tuesday’s weather forecast?
Tuesday is expected to be even hotter, with temperatures possibly reaching over 40C in England
The south-east of England upto the north-west and north-east will see the warmest temperatures, while temperatures in Scotland and Wales could also top 30C.
The current UK temperature record looks almost certain to fall on Tuesday, when temperatures could reach a “crazy” 41C in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, and hit 40C in London.
Britons are being urged to stay inside during the hottest points of the day, between 11am and 4pm, and wear sun cream, a hat, stay in the shade and keep hydrated with water.
There have been several schools across England that have confirmed that they will close, while train companies have urged people not to travel.
Last updated: Monday, 18 July, 2022, 19:25
Third hottest day on record for UK
As well as Luton Airport runway being closed while engineers worked to repair a “surface defect”, flying activity was also halted at RAF Brize Norton.
Water safety message reinforced after deaths
Emergency services and the Government have reiterated urgent warnings about the dangers of trying to keep cool after several tragedies in waterways and reservoirs during the heatwave.
It comes as the family of 13-year-old Robert Hattersley said they are “absolutely devastated” after he died after getting into trouble on the River Tyne in Northumberland on Sunday.
Emergency services also confirmed the deaths of a 16-year-old boy in Salford Quays, Greater Manchester, a 16-year-old boy in Bray Lake near Maidenhead, Berkshire, and a 50-year-old man in a reservoir near Leeds in similar circumstances.
Scottish temperatures soar above 30C
Temperatures have soared above 30C in Scotland.
On Monday afternoon the mercury rose to 30.8C in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire and Edinburgh, and reached 29.9C at Aviemore, the Met Office said.
Temperatures have not broken Scotland’s 9 August 2003 record of 32.9C at Greyrcrook in the Scottish Borders, but forecasters said that may happen on Tuesday.
Ireland records hottest temperature in more than a century
Ireland has recorded its hottest temperature in more than a century as parts of Dublin reached 33C, according to Met Eireann.
A status yellow high temperature warning remains in place across the country as it faces another day of high heat.
Data from Met Eireann shows that temperatures soared to 33C at Phoenix Park in the capital on Monday, making it provisionally the hottest day ever recorded in July.
It also breaks the high temperature record for the 21st and 20th century.
Northern Ireland records its hottest day of the year
Northern Ireland has recorded its hottest day of the year, with temperatures soaring above 30C in some areas.
People have been advised to stay out of the sun, despite there being no heat warning in place in the region.
The Met Office said that by 5pm, a temperature of 30.9C had been recorded in Derrylin in Co Fermanagh and 30.6C in Armagh.
The highest temperature ever recorded in Northern Ireland was 31.3C (88.3F) in Castlederg in County Tyrone last July.
Tips on how to stay safe as temperatures soar
Experts give their advice on how to stay safe during the heatwave.
Video shows what it’s like for pets locked in cars on a hot day
RSPCA officer Chris O’Brien locked himself in his car on a hot day to show how bad conditions can get for pets left in locked vehicles.
Luton Airport suspends all flights due to damage caused by high temperatures
Luton Airport has suspended all flights due to a “surface defect” on the runway.
The extreme temperatures across the country have been wrecking havoc on the transport system, with holidaymakers hoping to jet off now affected.
A statement from Luton Airport said: “Following today’s high temperatures, a surface defect was identified on the runway.
“Engineers were called immediately to site and repair works are currently in progress to resume operations as soon as possible.
“We would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused.”
Top temperature in Wales rises to 37.1C
The highest temperature on record in Wales has now risen to 37.1C in Hawarden, Flintshire, provisional Met Office figures show.