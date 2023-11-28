When is it too cold to walk your dog? (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The UK is bracing itself for a chilly spell, as the Met Office have predicted that we can expect snow in the UK in the coming days following "colder than average conditions".

There is even talk of a snow bomb the width of England, which is due to travel across the UK bringing frosty temperatures in its wake, with the Met Office issuing yellow weather warnings for snow and ice across northern Scotland and north eastern England.

With temperatures falling, it’s important to keep our four-legged-friends warm during the cold weather and when you take them out for their walk. Here's everything you need to know about when it’s too cold to walk your dog and how can you keep them warm.

When is it too cold to walk your dog?

With the UK preparing for some frosty weather, with reports even suggesting snow could be on the horizon, dog walkers are keen to know if it's safe to walk their dogs in low temperatures. It's important to exercise common sense and put your dog's welfare first as the main priority over the benefit of their daily exercise.

Pets At Home, explain that no two dogs are the same, and factors including health, age and breed can all play a part in whether it is safe to walk your dog in low temperatures. They advise that smaller dog breeds and dogs with short hair are at more risk of frostbite and hypothermia. They recommend that if it's frosty outside or there is snow on the ground to take a cautious approach and only go for short walks.

Whilst for exact temperatures, academics from Tufts University, in Massachusetts, America, suggest any temperature between -1C and 4C could be “potentially unsafe” for small and medium sized dogs. For large dogs this is between -6C and 1C.

What advice is there for walking your dog in low temperatures?

There are lots of things you can do to keep your furry friends warm when walking in the cold. The Dogs Trust have put together eight top tips for keeping your pets safe and warm when the temperatures start to drop.

If it’s snowing, keep your dog on a lead

Make sure your dog is wearing a collar and an ID tag and is microchipped

Wipe your dog’s legs, feet and stomach after walkies

Never leave your dog in the car

Don’t let your dog walk on frozen ponds

Keep antifreeze away from your pet

Make sure that both you and your dog are dressed appropriately for the weather

Regularly check your dog’s leads, collars and harnesses

How can you keep your dog warm in cold weather?

There are lots of ways you can help keep your four-legged-friend warm during cold spells. Firstly, hold off on getting your dog's hair cut over the winter, let their fur grow out, which will give them an added layer of warmth.

If your dog is short-haired, investing in a coat is the perfect choice, with a reflective coat also helping to keep your dog visible during the dark mornings and nights. If your dog has never worn a coat before this will need to be introduced gradually so your dog feels comfortable.