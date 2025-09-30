A moon bear walking upright while wearing a cape and being fed treats by its caretaker has astonished zoogoers convinced it must be a human in costume.

The animal was filmed at the Wannan Wildlife Zoo in Xuancheng, Anhui Province, China, on September 23, and the footage quickly spread on social media.

Many visitors and online users insisted it must be a zoo worker in costume. But zoo staff confirmed on September 24 that it was a real Asiatic black bear, also known as a moon bear, named Dabai.

They explained that the 10-year-old animal had been raised by keepers from a cub and often mimics human behaviour.

Staff said Dabai disliked being with the other bears and preferred people, so its keeper took it for walks in the mornings before the zoo opened.

They added that it often stood upright to be fed, and because it looked so human they once put a robe on it and filmed the clip that later went viral.

The zoo said the bear was docile but still a wild animal and should be treated with caution.

A spokesperson said: "All of our bears are real," adding that visitors were welcome to come and see for themselves.

