A “drunk” tourist has been arrested after stealing a £295k bulldozer and crashing it on the edge of a 30ft drop in a quarry near Palma in Mallorca

A “drunk” tourist has been arrested after stealing a £295k bulldozer and flipping it down a quarry near Palma in Majorca, Spain. Police have arrested a 26-year-old German man following the incident in the party resort of S’Arenal on Sunday (9 June).

The 26-year-old cheated death after overturning the 25-tonne vehicle on the edge of a steep drop at the quarry he broke into near his hotel. After the incident he ran to a nearby house covered in blood to seek help.

The quarry owners say the bulldozer is a write-off and are pressing charges against the holidaymaker. He now faces a criminal probe and a huge compensation bill.

A “drunk” tourist has been arrested after stealing a £295k bulldozer and crashing it on the edge of a 30ft drop in a quarry near Palma in Mallorca. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Police sources said he was lucky to be alive as it overturned right by a 30ft drop. It is not yet clear what the unnamed German was trying to do with the bulldozer, a W270 Fiat Hitachi, although well-placed sources said they suspected he might have been intending to drive it back to his hotel as a joke. Well-placed sources on the island also said that the man was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

A spokesman for the National Police in Majorca said: “National Police officers in Palma have detained a 26-year-old German for entering a quarry and driving a bulldozer he ended up overturning, causing considerable damage to it and suffering injuries himself. The incident happened around 7.30pm on Sunday in Playa de Palma.

“The man who ended up being arrested went to a private home for help saying he’d jumped over the quarry perimeter fence and taken the bulldozer before crashing it. The quarry owner was also in that property when the police arrived and responded by calling for an ambulance so they could tend to the injured tourist before he was arrested.”

