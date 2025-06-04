Running has become massively popular due to trending videos online, but I think it’s important not to get sucked into it all.

I love how running has become popular from fitness influencers and avid runners posting their races, events, tips, and journeys on social media. It has encouraged so many people to start up running and to embark on a fitness journey.

However, I feel it can also impact in negative ways. It could make some people feel like they aren’t doing enough, that they should be doing more or buying the latest gear. It is easy to get sucked into the online running trends - but don’t.

Go at your own pace, your own speed and enjoy running. Forget the social media aspect of it, and go out for runs solely for your enjoyment and fitness. Once you start running for yourself, your own goals and returning to reality (away from the doom scroll of social media) you will begin to enjoy it more.

You see fitness influencer running marathons, half marathons, showing off their crazy training plans, switching up their shoes for every run. But, the reality is that you don’t need to be doing this.

Here are a few reminders, and online trends that you don’t need to be sucked into.

1. You don’t need to run a marathon

It seems like everyone is training for a marathon lately and because of the amount of people doing it, it seems that it is becoming the norm for people to run one. But the reality is that training and running a marathon is so hard and just because the online running world shows so many people completing one, doesn’t mean you have to. Even running 10km is hard in itself and is an achievement.

2. You don’t need to run at fast paces

You may have Strava and be in envy of other people’s fast paces. I feel that everyone’s expectations of how fast they should run is getting higher and higher as more people post online of their insane times. But, just run at your own pace. Don’t compare your runs to anyone else’s and feel disheartened, as no matter what pace you ran at you still did it. And that is a big achievement and a win in itself.

3. Shoes

Online fitness influencers have tried to tell us that we need different pairs of trainers for each run we do. So a pair for a fast run, a pair for an interval run, a pair for a long run. And while there is merit to this, science, and all the rest of it, it is okay not to have so many trainers. As long as you have found a pair or two that work for you that’s all that matters. I’ve done interval runs and long runs in the same pair of Nike trainers and I’ve been absolutely fine.

4. Walk breaks during runs are okay

Okay, so not many running influencers show this online. But, sometimes during a run you just need a break. Some days aren’t going to feel as good as others and that is completely normal. Taking an extra 30 seconds or a couple of minutes to catch your breath is absolutely fine.

5. Bad runs happen

And that is completely okay. Not every run is going to go to plan. I’ve gone out the door sometimes and stopped halfway through. Some days I feel like I’m on fire and could carry on running. But as long as you get back out there and try again, that’s all that matters.