Suella Braverman's Tiktok which borrows from the viral "Four Seasons Orlando" video Tiktok/SuellaB | Tiktok/SuellaB

A grown woman stands in front of a camera, mouthing the words to a video that went viral last month. It puts you in mind of what a 13-year-old would do in front of their bedroom mirror.

The original is an innocuous 10-or-so-second clip of a mum saying “I have a question for everybody. Who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando?” and a young child answering “meeeee”. It’s weird that it’s had 75m views, but there you go. It’s sweet.

It’s less sweet, and less fun in its current iteration. It’s been, shall we say, appropriated by Suella Braverman in order to promote her election campaign for the Fareham and Waterlooville seat, and after her bad lip-synching (perhaps she was outlining her next plan to criminalise the homeless, but it was thought best to dub over that), and some electro music, she is seen strutting in front of acolytes holding election posters, before there is a rough cut to a, yes, union flag. And it ends. Just as a reminder, Braverman has been Home Secretary, arguably the third most important role in the land, twice. She’s been an MP since 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Let’s get the obvious stuff out of the way. Yes, politicians will and frankly should use all means of communication to reach people. Yes, after TikTok’s explosion in recent years, it was always going to feature heavily in this poll. And yes, not all political communication should be like PMQs or stuffed-shirted Westminster Hall speeches. And yes, in a more informative way, Suella has used another TikTok to explain the boundary changes in south Hampshire which have seen Waterlooville added to Fareham this time out.

But what does this “Orlando” buffoonery add to the world? What does this tell us about Suella? What does this tell us about electioneering in 2024?

Ed Davey and the Lib Dems have had jolly japes so far this time with the leader’s campaign looking an adventure holiday with inflatable pillows, waterskis and assault courses now a daily occurrence. They have struck a deal in which doing some daft stunts gets them airtime to talk about policies, which is fair enough. Ed looks like he’s enjoying it, but the message is there to be scrutinised.

The world of TikTok and so on is a much shadier one. Thirty seconds of dance music and jerky editing, and you’re a world away from the secretary of state who all-but-incited a riot on Remembrance Sunday and gave encouragement to far-right mobs who came to “defend” the Cenotaph from a pro-Palestinian march which had little interest in gong near it. She accused police of “bias” - a cardinal sin for someone in that position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad