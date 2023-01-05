The actor made the discovery during an episode of the PBS documentary series Finding Your Roots

Edward Norton has learned that he is related to Pocahontas. The Fight Club actor had chalked up rumours of a connection down to a “family legend”, but the theory was proved true during an episode of the PBS documentary Finding Your Roots.

Norton who recently starred in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is best known for his role in David Fincher's Fight Club (1999) starring alongside Brad Pitt (Bullet Train) and Helena Bonham Carter (Enola Holmes).

Host Henry Louis Gates Jr confirmed to the actor that Pocahontas was his 12th great-grandmother. With Norton reflecting that it “just makes you realise what a small piece of the whole human story you are.”

The family ancestry show is now in its ninth series, with the actor appearing in the first episode alongside Hollywood starlet Julia Roberts.

So, what else did we learn about Edward Norton’s family tree? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Edward Norton?

Norton is an American actor and filmmaker. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, on 18 August, 1969, he grew up in Columbia, Maryland. Before going into acting he studied history at Yale College and worked for his grandfather’s company Enterprise Community Partners in Osaka, Japan.

Edward Norton recently starred in Netflix’s Glass Onion (Photo: Getty Images)

The actor who recently starred in Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, has featured in many critically acclaimed movies including: Fight Club (1999), Primal Fear (1996), American History X (1998), The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) and Birdman (2014).

Norton has also been nominated for three Academy Awards including: Best Supporting Actor for Primal Fear and Birdman, and Best Actor for American History X.

Is he related to Pocahontas?

Gates said: “Pocahontas is indeed your 12th great grandma.” Adding: “You have a direct paper trail. No doubt about it.”

Norton said: “It just makes you realise what a small piece of the whole human story you are.” He added: “This is about as far back as you can go,” Norton said.

The Fight Club actor also discovered that his ancestors had owned slaves, with census records uncovering that his third great-grandfather held “seven human beings in bondage”, including “a 55-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman and five girls, ages 10, 9, 8, 6 and 4.”

Show host Gates asked Norton: “What’s it like to see that?” The actor replied: “The short answer is these things are uncomfortable.” Adding: “Everybody should be uncomfortable with it.”

He continued: “It’s a judgement on the history of this country and it needs to be contended with.

“When you read ‘Slave, age 8’, you just want to die.”

Who was Pocahontas?

Pocahontas’ story has captivated imaginations since stories about her were published by colonist Captain John Smith. She has featured in art, books and films, with Disney releasing their version of her story in 1995.

Native American princess Pocahontas (1595 - 1617) in European dress but holding an arrow, circa 1612 (Photo: Getty Images)

According to the Smithsonian Magazine, Pocahontas whose nickname means “playful one” was born around 1596. She was the favourite daughter of Powhatan, who ruled more than 30 Algonquian-speaking tribes, in what is now the US state of Virginia.

Pocahontas married John Rolfe in Jamestown, Virginia in April 1614, the couple had a son in 1615 who they named Thomas and settled in Gravesend, England. She died in March 1617, possibly from pneumonia or tuberculosis and was buried at St. George’s Church.

How can I watch Finding Your Roots?

Finding Your Roots is a documentary series by PBS, which is hosted by Dr Gates Jr. It helps celebrities uncover their family roots, with previous stars featured including Courtney Cox, Tina Fey and Brooke Shields.