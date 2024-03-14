Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s a bittersweet episode of Screen Babble this week as the trio say goodbye to one of their own. Steven Ross, NationalWorld TV and Film critic makes his last appearance on the podcast - but stuck around just long enough to be celebrated by your other hosts Kelly Crichton and Benjii Jackson.

So aside from some “celebrities” paying homage to Steven’s time on Screen Babble, the trio takes a look at what they’ve been watching over the past seven days and what they can look forward to for the weekend ahead. Of course, the big discussion is the 96th Academy Awards and if the team’s earlier prediction were correct - including a wild Al Pacino impression from one of the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benjii takes us back to the future with a recent HBO classic, “Silicon Valley”; the Mike Judge (“Beavis and Butt-Head,” “King of the Hill”) creation focusing on life as a start-up in Pato Alto is not only a very witty show but also a cautionary tale of small businesses dealing with the red tape that is becoming incorporated, and the pitfalls getting an app to a storefront.

Alongside those conversations, the group discuss “Poor Things,” “The Zone of Interest” and the continued coverage of “Celebrity Big Brother,” including the tea spilt between Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh last week.

Where to watch this week’s shows

How to get involved with Screen Babble

Screen Babble is available to download on all podcast platforms, including Apple and Spotify. You can watch Screen Babble on Freeview Channel 276, Shots!

You can join the conversation on our Screen Babble Facebook group. If you’ve enjoyed the show or found it useful, we’d love you to give us a rating and review, as it helps us to reach more listeners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also follow our TV coverage on Twitter through @NationalWorldTV - as well as @kelc100 and @b_jackson_nw.