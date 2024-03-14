Screen Babble Episode 69 | The 96th Academy Awards, Silicon Valley, Celebrity Big Brother and more
It’s a bittersweet episode of Screen Babble this week as the trio say goodbye to one of their own. Steven Ross, NationalWorld TV and Film critic makes his last appearance on the podcast - but stuck around just long enough to be celebrated by your other hosts Kelly Crichton and Benjii Jackson.
So aside from some “celebrities” paying homage to Steven’s time on Screen Babble, the trio takes a look at what they’ve been watching over the past seven days and what they can look forward to for the weekend ahead. Of course, the big discussion is the 96th Academy Awards and if the team’s earlier prediction were correct - including a wild Al Pacino impression from one of the team.
Benjii takes us back to the future with a recent HBO classic, “Silicon Valley”; the Mike Judge (“Beavis and Butt-Head,” “King of the Hill”) creation focusing on life as a start-up in Pato Alto is not only a very witty show but also a cautionary tale of small businesses dealing with the red tape that is becoming incorporated, and the pitfalls getting an app to a storefront.
Alongside those conversations, the group discuss “Poor Things,” “The Zone of Interest” and the continued coverage of “Celebrity Big Brother,” including the tea spilt between Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh last week.
Where to watch this week’s shows
- The 96th Academy Awards is available to stream now on ITVX
- “Silicon Valley” is available now on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV
- “Celebrity Big Brother” continues on ITV 1 and ITVX
- “Poor Things” is available to stream now on Disney+
