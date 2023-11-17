The last in the current series of National World's The Reset Room podcast, Kay Woodburn looks at leadership stress

Many people who make it up the career ladder soon find themselves experiencing stress, but it doesn’t have to be like that.

On this week’s episode of The Reset Room, the final in the current series, our resident expert Kay Woodburn is back to talk all about leadership stress.

Having worked with senior executives and high performing athletes across her career Kay has seen how stress can slowly derail a career but that doesn’t have to be the way. In fact, you can prevent stress when you take the correct steps to do so and control it in other situations. Kay confesses, even as a life coach, she has experienced moments of stress that caught her off-guard but using the tools she describes on this episode she was able to prevent a similar reaction in future.

She says, “Our body gives us signals when we’re stressed but we get really good at ignoring them. When we ignore signals consistently, we get good at overriding them. So we need to think about things like fatigue mixed with poor sleep, feeling low in energy and mood, skin irritations and becoming short-tempered. However, stress will manifest in everyone differently. When your body tells you these things you need to try to not override these signals.”

Kay gives us valuable tips and advice about preventing stress and using different techniques to ensure you can operate at a high level but without this drawback. This includes getting into nature and continuously monitoring your triggers for stress.

In addition Kay outlines the impact stress can have on the people around you and how best to ensure this is not the case, whether that’s with family, friends or any groups you’re involved in outside of work.

Later in the podcast a listener shares the challenge of coaching a kids' football team which has led to some unhelpful encounters with other parents. This has meant stress levels are being raised despite best intentions. Kay gives the listener food for thought and actions to help address these challenges in a proactive and productive manner.

You can listen back to the full third series of The Reset Room as we cover topics including, ‘Seasonal Affective Disorder’ and ‘Taking up your space’ with ex-England rugby international Shaunagh Brown.

On The Reset Room podcast our resident experts in life coaching and personal development have years of experience in helping people in all walks of life achieve and perform to the best of their potential. In each episode we also get you, the listeners, on board by answering your questions and assisting you with the challenges you face on an everyday basis.

Do you have a question you’d like The Reset Room experts to answer on a future series?