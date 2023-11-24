Christmas 2023: 5 best home gadgets including kitchen classics, high end beauty, unusual tech and more
Christmas is a wonderful time to treat loved ones to a great new gadget - including kitchen and beauty technology
Everyone loves a gadget. Whether you're always cooking up a storm in the kitchen, experimenting with the latest beauty trends or going about everyday tasks, there's always a gadget that can make your life easier or, in some cases, just way more fun.
So, it's safe to say that no matter who you're looking for a gift for this festive season, they'll be pleased if they find a brand new sparkling gadget under their tree. Here are 5 of the best home gadgets for Christmas 2023, including kitchen essentials, high end beauty and unique tech you never knew you needed . . . until now.
A blender is the perfect companion for all culinary adventures - and the Gastroback Design Hand Blender Advanced is one of the best out there. With its sleek and modern design, this hand blender is a powerful kitchen tool equipped with an additional chopper attachment, whisk, and blending beaker.
Here's the full features:
- 800 watts of jaw-dropping blending power
- 800ml beaker with lid for blending & measuring
- 500ml chopping attachment – like a mini food processor
- Whisk attachment for whipping & frothing
- 10 speed variable speed dial for fine control of recipes
- Pulse button
- Stainless blade & blender shaft for hot or cold blending
If you know someone who is most at home in the kitchen, then they will be overjoyed with this gift. Even if they already have a blender, treat them to this upgrade as it's an exceptional piece of kit. We love how easy and quick it is to change all the different attachments, just a simple click into place and they'll be ready to carry on whipping up their foodie masterpiece.
This makes so many food preparation tasks so much easier, they'll wonder how they managed without one and be seriously impressed - and you may well find yourself wanting one too.
This is definitely one for the beauty lover in your life. They can turn their pamper routine up a notch with the LED Face Mask which helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by penetrating deep within the skin layers and stimulating collagen production.
Featuring 3 different low-level wavelengths of light: red, green and blue, they'll be able to treat themself in the comfort of their own home without needing a trip to the spa. They'll also receive a USB cable, controller and carry bags to keep everything stored away neatly.
This is the must have beauty gadget of the moment, but as this one is from everyone's favourite budget supermarket Aldi - which does have a fantastic range of beauty and skincare products - this one is less than £50 so it will delight the receiver and you because it won't break the bank. But, it performs just as well as it's (much) more expensive counterparts.
This is something a bit special and unique as it's the first gadget of its kind. It's the perfect tech and beauty gift all rolled into one. You're sure to get a big smile and an 'oooh' of appreciation if someone unwraps this on Christmas morning. Whoever you choose to gift this to will certainly feel very spoiled - and that's before they've actually used it.
The Bath Bot is Lush’s first tech innovation that takes bathing to the next level. The first speaker of its kind, Bath Bot is an explosion of immersive colour and 180-degree sound that creates a super-powered sensory bathing experience.
It is identical in size and shape with Lush’s iconic bath bomb and features a distinctive domed convex speaker for 180-degree sound and full-spectrum multidirectional lights that will fill the bath and bathroom with a radiant light show. It's a real luxury, whether they want to feel relaxed or invigorated.
Smeg’s collection have always been lust worthy appliances that are guaranteed to suit any gift guide and spread joy on Christmas morning, but now the luxury factor has been upped even higher with the brand's all-new Dolce and Gabbana collaboration. Sicilian aesthetics and state of the art technology meet in this collaboration - which brings Italian luxury to the home.
From milk frothers and espresso machines for caffeine connoisseurs, to hand whisks and stand mixers for budding bakers, and chic cookware and citrus juicers for the host or hostess with the mostest this Christmas, the Italian kitchenware brand offers a delight for all.
Prices start at £599.95 for the kettle (which is also the same price as the two slice toaster). They are available in two colourways; a blue Blu Mediterraneo and a yellow and orange Sicily is my love.
How many times have you spoken with your friends and family about fancying a glass of wine, but you don't have one because you think you'll have to open the bottle when actually you only want a glass, so you don't have any at all because you don't want the rest of the bottle to go off and be wasted. Well, that will no longer be a problem with the Timeless Wine Preservation System by Coravin.
Put simply, this is the luxury gadget you never knew you needed - and the wine lover in your life will be overjoyed with it as a gift. Thanks to Coravin, you can enjoy a ‘by-the-glass’ wine menu within the comfort of your own home. There's a couple of limited-edition colours for the festive season, including a wonderful rich deep sea blue colour.
Coravin’s unique technology enables a bottle of wine to be opened and then preserved for weeks, months or even years to come, meaning wine lovers can savour a glass and perfectly preserve the remaining wine for another occasion, or switch between white and red during an evening, without ever having to throw wine away again.
This mean that while it may be an expensive product to by, it will save lots of money on wine in the long run so it's definitely worth the investment.