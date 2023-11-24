How many times have you spoken with your friends and family about fancying a glass of wine, but you don't have one because you think you'll have to open the bottle when actually you only want a glass, so you don't have any at all because you don't want the rest of the bottle to go off and be wasted. Well, that will no longer be a problem with the Timeless Wine Preservation System by Coravin.

Put simply, this is the luxury gadget you never knew you needed - and the wine lover in your life will be overjoyed with it as a gift. Thanks to Coravin, you can enjoy a ‘by-the-glass’ wine menu within the comfort of your own home. There's a couple of limited-edition colours for the festive season, including a wonderful rich deep sea blue colour.

Coravin’s unique technology enables a bottle of wine to be opened and then preserved for weeks, months or even years to come, meaning wine lovers can savour a glass and perfectly preserve the remaining wine for another occasion, or switch between white and red during an evening, without ever having to throw wine away again.