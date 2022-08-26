Whether you’re a Virgo, Libra or Scorpio, here’s what astrologer Nicolas Aujula predicts that you can expect this month

In this month’s horoscopes, many people will be benefiting from new connections they formed during travels this summer, while others will be decluttering their life and removing emotional baggage, according to an astrologer.

Nicolas Aujula has almost 9,000 Instagram followers for his advice on helping people with Inner Child Therapy, Hypnotherapy and Past Life Regression.

He picked out key dates to be aware of throughout September and shared his predictions for each star sign.

The astrologer told NationalWorld that Virgo will overcome past money problems as they work out ways to better manage resources, while Leo will be “buzzing with energy” and new ideas.

Keep reading to find out what September may have in store for you.

Key dates

Sep 2-Sep 4: Mercury opposite Jupiter: Your mind is highly active and alert, open to big ideas, don’t promise more than what you can deliver, find balance between fine details and the big vision.

Sep 9-Oct 1: Mercury turns retrograde: Watch out for miscommunications, delays in travel plans, breakdowns with technology, revisit the past and old ideas/projects.

Sep 11-Sep 12: Sun trine Uranus: You want to break your usual routine, seek new opportunities, explore out of the box ideas.

Sep 16-Sep 17: Venus square Mars: Impulsive spending, highly passionate affairs, watch out for disagreements with friends and lovers, don’t be pushed around.

Sep 19-Sep 20: Venus trine Uranus: New opportunities for love, creative ideas and inspirations, new fashion/beauty purchases.

Sep 24: Venus opposite Neptune: Dreamy in love, avoid seeing others through rose coloured glasses, disappointments with others, watch out for financial mistakes.

Sep 26-Sep 30: Mars trines Saturn: Efforts pay off, support from others, sense of achievement, stable energy, can do attitude, attention to detail.

Aries

March 21-April 19

A romantic or business partnership could form with connections you make through travel, the pursuit of an education, or with someone from a different culture than yours, or an existing partnership can strengthen through sharing of personal beliefs.

Shared beliefs, interests, and ideologies are a focal point in a close relationship that helps create mutual understanding. A meeting of minds is on the horizon.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Abundance in the work zone can highlight a new job, believe in yourself and it will happen. Work tends to be very available to you, often leaving you indecisive on which option to take.

Avoid taking on too much due to overoptimism or misjudging time and energy limits. Health prospers now - a favoured time to focus on improving your well being through fitness and health tonics. Look and feel your best.

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Express yourself playfully without apology and take some personal risks to explore new avenues as creativity is heightened. Thinking outside the box will bring rewards and recognition.

Expect problems in defining relationship commitments as opportunities for dating makes you overwhelmed with choices. Take a pragmatic approach to love by being patient and getting to know the other person, feelings take time to develop.

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Improvements to home life, family, and basic psychological foundation are in focus. Inner and personal experiences are more important to you than more worldly ones now.

There is enjoyment spending time with loved ones, getting in touch with or researching your roots or family traditions. Home improvements and focusing on your foundations help to make you feel secure.

Leo

July 23-August 22

The stars bring forth plenty of new ideas that you express with ease and enthusiasm. The mind is buzzing with energy that it’s time to focus on concepts that really work, look at the large and finer details in order to succeed.

You can comprehend complicated subjects making you a great sales person, problem solver and initiator that makes things happen. Thinking is more upbeat, positive, and forward-looking now.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Further developing your talents can boost earning power - reflecting upon your potential will pay great dividends. Past money problems and debts are sorted as you develop budgets and work out ways to manage resources.

The desire for security and comfort is hearty now so push forward by asking for that pay rise as you realise what you deserve. Realising your self worth is key.

Libra

September 23-October 22

The stars highlight a fresh, can-do attitude as furthering personal ambitions comes more easily now. New projects begun now will have long-term potential. Take advantage of this by promoting or putting yourself out there, you’re destined to be very well received.

This is the start of a “new you” – a more confident, optimistic and faithful person. Invest in your personality as that will attract great luck and fortune.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Matters from the past are magnified now as you work to resolve limiting attitudes and focus on behaviours that help you grow. Meditation and retreats are life changing, as they regenerate and invigorate your spirit.

You can expand your interest in new age matters, spirituality, dream interpretation, or research during this cycle. Building upon your inner faith will help you prosper and help others.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Reaching out beyond your usual social circles can open doors and bring joy into your life. Friendships and group activities can help fulfil your ambitions as uniting resources and skills into a cause, team effort, or goal for achieving a long-term dream works out more successfully than doing it alone. Working with friends brings great luck and opportunities for growth.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The star expands the career zone paving the way for success, change in job and status and extra responsibility. Any setbacks means professional endeavours require adjustments to meet the demands of reality.

Bosses and authority figures look upon you favourably as they see potential and will readily help you. Bask in the limelight of your accomplishments, you’re destined to be recognised.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Belief systems, learning experiences and a hunger for adventure grows at a rapid pace now. You consider fine-tuning talents with further education or training as new learning experiences, as well as “life” experiences make a great impact.

Whatever skills you hone now will benefit your career to come. Travel and foreign cultures really expand your mind and understanding of life.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

The stars point to internal growth. A time of purging yourself of emotional baggage that clutters your life benefits wellbeing. Eye-opening psychological discoveries help to liberate yourself from the past - learn to embrace inner change to feel more empowered.