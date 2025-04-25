Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On March 9, 2025, Barbie turned 66 and believe it or not, some of their dolls could be worth thousands.

Confession time, I am not really a Barbie kind of person… I did once own a Sindy house (Barbie’s equivalent) as a child, but I can’t say I used to spend hours playing with it or dolls in general. The only thing that got me interested in dolls as a child was a playdate at a friend’s house where the mum whizzed up new outfits for the dolls on her sewing machine.

However, I know that I am in the minority when it comes to not being a Barbie fan as the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie was a huge success and grossed over $1.4 billion globally. For those of you who did play with Barbie dolls as a child, have you ever thought that you might have some lying around in your attic that could be worth thousands of pounds?

Barbie collectibles: Do you have any Barbies in your attic that could be worth a fortune? A group of Barbie dolls from 1975. Photograph: Getty Images | Getty Images

Back in 2014, a Karl Lagerfeld Barbie doll was released and only 900 were made, Karl Lagerfeld was of course a German fashion designer, photographer, and creative director who joined the couture fashion house Chanel in 1983. When the doll was released, they retailed for £135, but when he passed away in 2009, the dolls started selling for thousands of pounds.

Good Housekeeping reported that “More expensive still is the diamond-clad De Beers 40th Anniversary Barbie, which retailed at £85,000 when it was released in 1999. Then, in 2010, a special edition doll by Australian jewellery designer Stefano Canturi – complete with real diamond jewellery – sold for a whopping £300,000, raising money for Breast Cancer Research.”

There is a private group on Facebook called Vintage Barbie Collectors, circa 1959 to 1974 Buy, Sell, Trade, that has 11K followers and another called Barbie doll collectors that has 32K followers. In 2024, ScreenRant valued the Midnight Tuxedo Barbie as $1ooo dollars and reported that “The 2001 Midnight Tuxedo Barbie wears a long dark dress similar to a tuxedo and is part of the Official Barbie Collector Club Exclusives.”

However, if you are lucky to have a Marie-Antoinette Barbie (2003) lurking in your attic, Reader’s Digest reported that this could be worth $2000 and AKA Centennial Barbie (2008) could be worth $1000.

When did Barbie make her debut?

The Barbie doll made her debut back on March 9, 1959 and the inspiration reportedly behind it was that Ruth Handler, co-founder of Mattel noticed that her daughter Barbara liked to play with paper dolls and dreamed of having a doll that represented an adult woman, rather than just babies.