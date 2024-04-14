Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Duke of Kent, Prince Edward, is to step down as Colonel of the Scots Guards after 50 years and hand over the role to the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Duke, who is the cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, commended the "selfless courage and devotion to duty" of the regiment and said he was “immensely proud to have served” prior to his departure from the role.

The 88-year-old, who took over the colonelcy in 1974, will spend his last day as Colonel at the Scots Guards Black Sunday event in London today (Sunday April 14). The event marks the regiment's annual day of remembrance.

The Duke, who is the longest-serving person in the role, said serving with the Scots Guards had been "a true honour" which would "forever fill me with great joy". In a statement, he said: "Through those years, I have seen the work of the Scots Guards during peacetime and war and witnessed their bravery, selfless courage and devotion to duty. To my fellow Scots Guardsmen, I am immensely proud to have served you all. I am delighted that His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh will continue to champion all that you do and work towards preserving your great legacy."

The Scots Guards are one of the five Regiments of Foot Guards within the British Army's Household Division. Alongside the Irish, Welsh, Grenadier and Coldstream Guards they carry out ceremonial duties to support the monarch at state events.

The Duke of Kent, Prince Edward, is to step down as Colonel of the Scots Guards after 50 years. Photo by Getty Images.

The guardsmen are also fighting soldiers who, when not guarding the King or participating in the annual Trooping the Colour, are deployed on operations or training around the world. Since the Scots Guards' formation in 1642, the regiment has been involved in conflicts around the world including the Battle of Waterloo in 1815, both World Wars and the Falklands War. They have also been deployed in Northern Ireland, Afghanistan and Iraq.

The Duke served with the armed forces for more than 21 years, starting his career as a second lieutenant with the Royal Scots Greys and retiring in 1976 as a lieutenant-colonel. In 1993, he was promoted to field marshal which is the highest rank in the Army.

The Duke of Edinburgh, also Prince Edward, said: "The Duke of Kent has been an extraordinary Colonel of the Scots Guards. Quite apart from his depth of knowledge and keen understanding of the regiment and all those who serve, past and present, he has been a tireless and passionate advocate.