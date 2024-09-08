Prince Harry turns 40 on 15 September and will reportedly receive millions from a family trust set up by his late great-grandmother, the Queen Mother when the Duke of Sussex was just ten years old.

Although Prince Harry has not publicly revealed his plans for his 40th birthday on 15 September, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might like the idea of throwing a party to celebrate the occasion as he is set to receive millions of pounds on the day.

The very generous gift is thanks to Prince Harry’s late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother who according to The Times, “is understood to have deposited an estimated £19 million in a fund in 1994 as a way of bequeathing a tax-free lump sum to her great-grandchildren.”

When the Queen Mother decided to deposit the millions in a fund for her great-grandchildren, she was 94 years old age at the time, and according to reports at the time, the £19 million was to be distributed between her great-grandchildren, with the first payment on their 21st payments, and the second one when they turn 40.

The Times also reported that “Although the details of the trust fund were not made public, sources close to the Palace believed that she may have left a larger portion to Harry than William with the presumption that William would be in receipt of the fortune from the Duchy of Cornwall when he became heir apparent.”

Prince Harry will reportedly receive millions from the Queen Mother when he turns 40 on 15 September. Here he is with his father, the then Prince Charles and Prince William in 2001 to mark the Queen Mother's 101st birthday | Getty Images

It will be interesting if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decide to throw a big party for the Duke of Sussex’s 40th birthday or celebrate more quietly. For his 30th birthday, his father, King Charles, the then Prince Charles lent him Clarence House for the night.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were on holiday at the time, so did not attend, nor did his sister-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales as she was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, which is severe morning sickness.

Ellie Goulding, who played at Prince William and Kate MIddleton’s wedding reception, reportedly played at Prince Harry’s black-tie 30th birthday.

The Daily Mail reported at the time that “Rumours that Harry was having a ski resort-themed party at Kensington Palace organised by Kate and her former party-planner sister, Pippa Middleton, at the weekend appear to have been wide of the mark.”