Maria Teresa, Grand Duchess of Luxembourg and Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg attend the European Cultural Award 2024 at Philharmonie Luxembourg in June of this year | Getty Images

In a national holiday address, Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg announced that he was planning to abdicate in favour of his son Prince Guillaume.

In his address, Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg said that “I have decided to hand over the lieutenancy to Prince Guillaume in October.”

“With all my love and trust, I wish him a happy hand with all my heart. Let us look to the future with optimism, knowing that only together can we achieve great things. Vive Lëtzebuerg, vive Europe.”

According to the Luxembourg Times, “Prince Guillaume will be proclaimed “Lieutenant-Représentant du Grand-Duc” - a similar role to a prince-regent in the United Kingdom - and will take over all official governing duties, such as swearing-in ministers or representing the country abroad. Guillaume, aged 42, will take an oath in parliament to defend the constitution before taking on the role.

“Grand Duke Henri did not say why he had chosen to give up his official duties.”

The Luxembourg Times also reported that “Although Henri will remain the country’s sovereign, the move is a first step towards his abdication. Henri, who will turn 70 next year, has been on the throne since 2000 and governed as “Lieutenant-Représentant du Grand-Duc” himself for two and a half years before his father, Grand Duke Jean, abdicated.”

Although Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg’s decision to abdicate is seen as a shock move, he did indicate to French publication La Libre in April of this year an indication that he “intends to retire at some point,” and went on to say regarding his plans that "All this is planned in family consultation. I find that it is very important to give young people a perspective." He also added that "There are plans, it will happen."

When it comes to other royal abdications this year, Queen Margrethe of Denmark abdicated in January and handed the throne over to her son King Frederik X and his wife Queen Mary, King Frederik was recently seen at Euro 2024 with Prince William when they saw England’s lacklustre draw against Denmark.

When she abdicated in January, Queen Margrethe of Denmark said: “I have decided that now is the right time. On 14 January 2024, 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father, I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I leave the throne to my son, Crown Prince Frederik.”