Ridley Scott’s movie Gladiator II starring Paul Mescal is set to get its world premiere at the 72nd Royal Film Performance.

In a statement, the 86-year-old filmmaker Ridley Scott said:“Ever since making ‘Gladiator’, year after year, I kept asking myself, “Is there a sequel?” After nearly 25 years, we are excited to finally answer that question for you, and audiences everywhere.

“Making ‘Gladiator II’ endorsed Orson Welles’ quote that ‘filmmaking is the best train set a boy could ever have.’ This was the biggest train set I’ve ever driven.

“It feels only right that the UK premiere of ‘Gladiator II’ is taking place in aid of the Film and TV Charity, an organisation that works tirelessly to support the UK industry. I think it will live up to your expectations.”

In 2023, there was no Royal Film Performance due to the SAG-AFTRA strike but in 2022, the Prince and Princess of Wales, then known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended Top Gun: Maverick.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, weere joined by actor Tom Cruise as they attended the Top Gun: Maverick Royal Film Performance at Leicester Square in 2022. The couple were then known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge | Getty Images

John Fletcher, Managing Director of Paramount Pictures UK, also commented on Gladiator II and said:“We are hugely excited and honored that Gladiator II will be the 72nd Royal Film Performance. We feel this worthy charity is a fantastic partner for this hugely anticipated movie and on behalf of Paramount we look forward to welcoming everyone to what we hope will be a most memorable night.”

As well as starring Paul Mescal, Gladiator II also features Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz and Derek Jacobi, with Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington.

Although Queen Camilla is returning to work today (12 November), a royal source said she will miss the Gladiator II premiere. She also missed the Remembrance Sunday commemorations after falling ill with a chest infection.

Catherine, Princess of Wales did attend the commemorations and also joined senior royals at the Royal British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance.