An Aston Villa star has reportedly handed in a transfer request to manager Unai Emery.

The 28-year-old, who has two years left on his Aston Villa deal, has yet to agree fresh terms despite talks of an extension last month.

Poland international Matty Cash has now attracted the interest of rival Nottingham Forest, with the high-flying club weighing up a move to bring him back to the City Ground.

He featured in last season’s Champions League campaign, starting both quarter-final legs against Paris Saint-Germain, and has become a regular for Poland, playing at the World Cup in Qatar.

According to the Athletic, Forest are exploring a deal but Villa have not received a formal approach.

Cash is among several Villa players entering the final stretch of their contracts, alongside John McGinn, Youri Tielemans, Emi Buendia and Tyrone Mings, who signed a short extension last season.

By contrast, Boubacar Kamara and Lucas Digne recently committed to new deals.