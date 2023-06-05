Eden Hazard signed for Real Madrid for a fee of around £130 million but he will leave the club on a free transfer

Eden Hazard is edging closer to a Real Madrid exit. (Getty Images)

Eden Hazard’s four-year stint at Real Madrid is coming to an end and the Belgian international will be a free agent during the summer transfer window.

The former Chelsea star signed a five year contract at Real Madrid which was set to expire next year but he and the club have agreed to part ways at the end of the month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hazard won a total of eight titles during his time at Real Madrid but he has struggled to establish himself as a first team regular after his blockbuster £130 million move.

Hazard was once viewed as one of the most talented wingers in world football and he won both the PFA and Young Player of The Year awards during his time at Chelsea.

But who is the favourite to sign Hazard and is the Belgian likely to return to the Premier League this summer? Here is everything you need to know.

Why is Eden Hazard leaving Real Madrid?

Eden Hazard signed for Real Madrid in 2019. (Getty Images)

Eden Hazard joined Real Madrid from Chelsea for a club record fee of around £130 million in the summer of 2019.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hazard was regarded as one of the brightest talents in world football at the time - he scored 16 Premier League goals in his last season at Stamford Bridge and also scored a double in the Europa League final against Arsenal, in what proved to be his final game for the club.

Hazard made the PFA Team of the Year on four occasions during his time at Chelsea but he struggled to find that same form after his transfer to Real Madrid.

The Belgian's time at the Bernabeu has largely been blighted by injury issues and a drop in form and he struggled for first team football under the management of both Zinedine Zidane and Carlo Ancelotti.

In total Hazard scored just four goals in four league campaigns, which is a huge drop from the numbers he was reaching for Chelsea.

What next for Eden Hazard?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims that Eden Hazard is now mulling over his future in football and it remains unclear whether he will join another club or retire from football.

Romano tweeted: “Eden Hazard will now decide whether to try a new chapter or retire from professional football.”

Who are the favourites to sign Eden Hazard?

Eden Hazard has been linked with a number of Europe’s biggest clubs following the news of his Real Madrid departure.

Chelsea have been linked with a move to sign their former player, according to the Daily Star, but the move depends on the new manager Mauricio Pochettino and owner Todd Boehly who are already dealing with a bloated squad after their failure to qualify for Europe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hazard has also been linked to a move to the Saudi Pro League where he would follow in the footsteps of former Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo.