Manchester City will hope to achieve treble with wins in FA Cup and UEFA Champions League

Manchester City and Manchester United will come face to face once again as they prepare for the FA Cup final in Wembley this weekend. The two clubs are no stranger to a final but this will be the first time they have met in an FA Cup Wembley fixture and while the Citizens are looking to complete the treble, United are hopeful of securing their second trophy this season and second since 2017.

City come into this fixture off the back of another Premier League win, having lifted the trophy for the third time in as many years and fifth time in six years. Manchester United, on the other hand, have undergone a period of turbulence with Erik ten Hag coming in at the start of the season in an attempt to return the Red Devils to their glory days.

Ahead of what is sure to be a dramatic afternoon in the country’s capital tomorrow afternoon, here is all you need to know about how many FA Cup trophies the two sides have won...

Trophies won by Manchester United and Manchester City

How many FA Cup trophies have Man United won?

The Red Devils are the second most successful team in the FA Cup with 12 trophies to their name. They have also appeared in 19 finals and they are the only club to appear in an FA Cup final in every decade since the war.

Their last win in the FA Cup came in 2016 after a nine-year absence when Louis van Gaal led the side to Wembley where they beat Crystal Palace with ten minute in extra-time thanks to a superb winner from Jesse Lingard.

Here are all their FA Cup triumphs:

1908-09 vs Bristol City 1-0

1947-48 vs Blackpool 4-2

1962-63 vs Leicester 3-1

1976-77 vs Liverpool 2-1

1982-83 vs Brighton (2-2) 4-0 R

1984-85 vs Everton 1-0

1989-90 vs Crystal Palace (3-3) 1-0 R

1993-94 vs Chelsea 4-0

1995-96 vs Liverpool 1-0

1998-90 vs Newcastle 2-0

2003-04 vs Millwall 3-0

2015-16 vs Crystal Palace 2-1

How many FA Cups have Manchester City won?

Manchester City have six FA Cup wins to their name. Their most recent win was the 6-0 win over Watford in 2018-19. City’s first FA Cup win came in 1904 and the domestic trophy was the side’s first major tournament win.

City’s win in 1904 means they boast the longest period between their first FA Cup win and their most recent.

Here are all their FA Cup triumphs:

1903-04 vs Bolton 1-0

1933-34 vs Portsmouth 2-0

1955-56 vs Birmingham 3-1

1968-69 vs Leicester - 1-0

2010-11 vs Stoke City 1-0

2018-19 vs Watford 6-0

Who is the most successful side in the FA Cup?

Arsenal hold the record for the most FA Cup trophies. The Gunners have 14 trophies to their name with their most recent win coming in 2019-20 as they beat Chelsea 2-1. Their first FA Cup victory was secured in 1929-30.

Here are the repeat winners of the FA Cup:

Arsenal: 14

Manchester United: 12

Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur: 8

Aston Villa: 7

Newcastle United, Manchester City and Blackburn Rovers: 7

Everton, West Brom and Wanderers: 5

Wolves, Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield United: 4

Sheffield Wednesday and West Ham: 3

Preston North End, Portsmouth, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest, Bury: 2

When is the FA Cup final 2023?