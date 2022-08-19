Here are this week’s tips for your Fantasy Premier League team.

The Premier League is set to return for GW3, with Tottenham and Wolverhampton Wanderers kicking us off with their Saturday lunch-time clash, before a host of particularly unpredictable fixtures take place across the weekend.

The likes of Everton and Leicester will be looking for their first wins of the campaign in what should be winnable home matches, while Manchester United and Liverpool will look to do the same in a tough derby clash at Old Trafford on Monday.

Ahead of another action-packed round of football, we take a look at all the latest tips for your Fantasy Premier League team...

Who should I captain?

There are a few options of who you could captain but I would say a Liverpool player is definitely not one of them.

Mohamed Salah is so often players’ first choice to wear the armband, however given their poor start to the campaign and their upcoming fixture against United it might be a bad idea.

While he may score at Old Trafford it is still difficult to tell what the outcome of the match will be.

Meanwhile, the likes of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne are always good picks - though I expect Newcastle United to be their hardest opponents so far and I can’t see it being a thrashing like Bournemouth.

Ideally, I would say either Harry Kane or Heung-min Son is your best bet for the captaincy.

Tottenham Hotspur face Wolves at home this weekend and I expect them to have a stroll of an afternoon against a struggling Bruno Lage side who are also close to losing Morgan Gibbs-White to Nottingham Forest.

Who should I sign?

James Maddison

James Maddison is always a reliable addition to your FPL after bagging 12 goals last season and he may be able to kick on now that it looks increasingly likely that he will remain at the King Power Stadium.

Newcastle United look like they have turned their attentions elsewhere after seeing a number of bids rejected for the midfielder, meaning there could be less distraction for Maddison in the opening weeks of the season.

The Foxes are also facing Southampton at home this weekend and are in need of a win - one which they could definitely get against a Saints side who have lost four of their previous five league matches.

Michael Olise

Michael Olise had a brief spell on the sidelines as the season kicked off but it looks like he has now returned to fitness and is ready to feature for Crystal Palace.

If he is in from the start this weekend then I can see him running rings around Aston Villa - especially with how poor their defence looked in their opening day defeat to Bournemouth.

Villa are also missing new signing Diego Carlos at centre-back - an injury that will definitely have affected them going into this game.

Gianluca Scamacca

West Ham have benched new signing Gianluca Scamacca in both of their opening league matches and have subsequently lost both.

With the Italian bagging his first goal on his debut against Viborg on Thursday, David Moyes would be crazy not to start him against Brighton on Sunday.

The Irons need to pick up some form and I think Scamacca could be the man to lead them to it this weekend.

Who should I sell?

Kieran Trippier

Kieran Trippier is a top acquisition for most FPL teams this season and is likely to bag you plenty of points for his defensive and attacking attributes, however including him in your line-up against Man City is probably a bad idea.

While the Magpies will most likely give City a good game and certainly won’t roll over, I can’t see Trippier coming out with a clean sheet and I would be very impressed if he could handle the likes of Haaland, De Bruyne and Jack Grealish for 90 minutes.

Pedro Neto

Pedro Neto is a player that near enough everyone on FPL seemed to stick in their team before the season kicked off and it so far hasn’t paid off.

While he has been a standout performer, Wolves are yet to pick up a win and have only scored one goal.

The winger may improve later in the season but a trip to Tottenham doesn’t seem the likely place where he will get off the mark.

It is best to remove any traces of Wolves from your FPL team this weekend, to put it bluntly.

Darwin Nunez

You should all have remembered to take Darwin Nunez out of your team already, but just in case you haven’t - here’s your reminder!

The Uruguayan’s first start in the Premier League was one to forget after he was shown a straight red card for headbutting Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen.