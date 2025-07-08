Ferran Torres | Getty Images

A Premier League side is looking to bring a former Manchester City player back to England.

Ferran Torres had a good season last year under Hansi Flick at the Nou Camp, scoring 19 goals in 45 games.

He moved to the Blaugrana from Manchester City. The fee, agreed in December 2021, was reportedly €55m (£48m at today’s exchange rate) with add-ons worth €10m, or £8.6m.

But now details are emerging of a mega bid being placed by Premier League side Aston Villa, who are keen to boost their firepower. It’s been reported by well-connected Spanish website Fichajes that Unai Emery wants to submit a €50m bid to Barcelona for his services. Barcelona last summer rebuffed overtures from Villa, but then the offers were no more than €20m. Now Barca may well listen as they would recoup most of their outlay.

Fichajes says: “This time, however, the context is different. Ferran has had an outstanding year under Hans-Dieter Flick, making the most of his opportunities and even excelling during Robert Lewandowski's injury absence. He closed the campaign with a remarkable goal-scoring record and established himself as one of the squad's most reliable substitutes. Even so, the imminent arrival of a new striker could diminish his role.”

Torres fits into a possible Premier League merry-go-round of strikers this summer. Aston Villa, of course, had Marcus Rashford on loan for the second part of last season.

Now Rashford wants to go to Barcelona - and Manchester United want to be shot of him - although at present it seems only a loan deal is on the table. The other factor is Ollie Watkins. While United have Matheus Cunha from Wolves, and are still talking to Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, they have been linked with Watkins. Torres’ departure from Barcelona could speed decisions in both Rashford’s and Watkins’ future.

There is one issue that needs to be settled though. When Torres joined Barcelona from City, it was confirmed that there was a buyout clause in his contract of €1bn euros. Given that he is under contract until June 2027, that buyout clause is likely still in place, so there will need to be some mutual agreements made if he is to leave for “just” €50m.