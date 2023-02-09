Al-Hilal beat Brazilian side Flamengo to reach the final of the FIFA Club World Cup which will be played this weekend. How to watch on UK TV

Real Madrid and Al-Hilal have reached the final of the FIFA Club World Cup and will take centre stage this weekend in a bid to become club champions of the world. Carlo Ancelotti’s side will hope to win their fifth title while Al-Hilal will hope to become the first team from outside Europe or south America to win the coveted competition.

La Liga’s Spanish giants beat their opponents, Al Ahly, 4-1 in the semi-final, thanks to goals from Vinicius Jr, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo and Sergio Arribas while Al-Hilal had a more fiercely contested fixture which saw the Saudi Arabian side beat their Brazilian opponents, Flamengo, 3-2. Two goals from Saled Aldawsari and one from Luciano Vietto were able to put the Saudi side in the Rabat final this weekend and the squad have reportedly now been gifted a one million riyals bonus (£219,583) from the Sauri Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal for reaching the final.

The competition was first contested in 2000 and the current format of the tournament features the seven teams who have respectively won the AFC Champions League (Asia); CAF Champions League (Africa); CONCACAF Champions League (North, Central America and Caribbean); CONMEBOL Libertadores (South America); OFC Champions League (Oceania) and the UEFA Champions League.

Vinicius Jr in action for Real Madrid against Al-Ahly

Speaking ahead of the final, Real Madrid’s manager has said: “We’re up against a team that won the semi-final by playing well and deserved to be in the final. We have to respect this team. They’ve got good players and play well collectively. They’ll be excited to play in the final and so will we.”

Here is all you need to know ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup 2023...

When is the FIFA Club World Cup?

Real Madrid will face Al-Hilal in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday 11 February 2023. The match will kick-off at 7pm GMT and will be played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco. This will be the third time that Morocco has hosted the Club World Cup but only the second time matches have been played in Rabat.

The stadium has a capacity for over 50,000 spectators and is home to both the Moroccan national team and FAR Rabat.

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup?

All matches have been available to watch through the FIFA+ streaming service. The final is not scheduled for broadcast in the UK but fans can sign up to watch the Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal final through FIFA+. Go to the FIFA website to find out more.

What happened in 2022?

Last year saw Chelsea, who qualified through winning the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League, beat Brazilian side Palmeiras who had qualified by winning the 2021 Copa Libertadores. The match was held at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and by the end of the 90 minutes, the scoreboard read 1-1 thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Veiga.

