Former Premier League striker and head coach Iain Dowie has said he is ‘very, very lucky’ to be alive after suffering a cardiac arrest during a spin class at his local gym.

He says he does not ‘remember too much’ of the events that transpired. Nevertheless, he thanked the people in the gym who ‘looked after’ him and the medical personnel in the ambulance that transported him to hospital. He mentioned that he had to remain in hospital ‘for a good few days’, but said that he has been doing ‘brilliant since and the heart is in good shape’.

Over the course of his playing career, Dowie turned out for outfits such as Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Southampton - he also made 59 appearances on the international stage for Northern Ireland.

As a manager, he coached cubs such as QPR, Oldham Athletic and Charlton Athletic - he returned to Palace as manager in 2003, before leaving the Eagles in 2006. He won the Championship manager of the month award in January 2004.

