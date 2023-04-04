Bruno Saltor will oversee his first match as Chelsea interim boss as he welcomes an incosistent Liverpool side to Stamford Bridge.

The race for the Champions League continues in the Premier League on Tuesday night as struggling Chelsea and Liverpool meet at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea interim manager Bruno Saltor will oversee his first match in charge of The Blues after Graham Potter was sacked by the club over the weekend.

A 2-0 loss to Aston Villa at the Bridge proved the final blow for Potter whose tenure in London ended less than seven months after he made the move for Brighton.

In his press conference, Saltor praised his side's performance against Villa despite the result and refused to make sweeping changes to the starting XI ahead of meeting Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's men are also in need of a turn in fortunes after being on the receiving end of a 4-1 drubbing from a sparkling Manchester City side on Saturday.

Three points for either side would be a major coup in the chase for European football and here's all you need to know to watch the action.

When is Chelsea vs Liverpool?

Chelsea will face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge at 8 pm on Tuesday, April 4. It's the second match at the Chelsea ground in four days and the fourth away game in a row for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side.

Liverpool play their fourth match on the road in all competitions (Image: Getty Images)

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool?

The Premier League action will be on SkySports this evening. The fixture will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Those with a Sky Sports membership can live stream the game on the Sky Go App on mobile devices, computer or tablets.

Sky Sports subscriptions cost from £24/month while others may choose to pay £11.98 for a NowTV day pass in order to watch all coverage from the clash.

Team news

Raheem Sterling could make his return for Chelsea after a hamstring injury, although his work against ex-club Liverpool may have to be from the bench.

The meeting against Liverpool will likely come too soon for Wesley Fofana while Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta and Armando Broja are all longer term absentees.