Everything you need to know about Leeds Utd vs West Ham

Leeds United and West Ham are both hoping to kick off 2023 with a bang as they meet this week. The two teams will need to have a much more positive year if they are to steer clear of relegation.

The Whites are arguably looking much more hopeful of avoiding the drop this season as they sit 14th in the Premier League, while they most recently drew 0-0 with Newcastle United after a run of six wins for the Magpies. Meanwhile, West Ham sit above the bottom three only on goal difference and have failed to pick up a single point since their 2-0 win over Bournemouth in October.

While Leeds have won only one of their last seven meetings with the Irons, it was their previous clash in January 2022 that saw them claim the victory in London. A hat-trick from Jack Harrison left Marcelo Bielsa’s side in 15th place, while West Ham remained in the top four after a much better start to the season than this time round.

Here is everything you need to know about tomorrow’s Premier League match as Leeds United and West Ham both look to extend the gap between themselves and the relegation zone.

When is Leeds Utd vs West Ham?

Leeds United will host West Ham tomorrow (January 4) with kick-off scheduled for 7:45pm. The Premier League match is one of four taking place on Wednesday and will welcome over 37,000 fans to a sold-out Elland Road in what could prove to be a vital six-pointer.

Is Leeds Utd vs West Ham on TV?

No, Everton vs Brighton has not been selected for live broadcast, with Sky Sports instead opting to provide coverage of Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur at 8pm. Highlights will be available on Match of the Day from 10:40pm tomorrow night (January 4) which can also be streamed via BBC iPlayer and the BBC iPlayer app.

Team news

Leeds United

Jesse Marsch is unlikely to make any significant changes to the team that put on an impressive defensive display against Newcastle, though they could be handed a boost with Lius Sinisterra potentially returning from an ankle injury. The Colombian hasn’t featured for the Whites since their defeat to Fulham in October.

Stuart Dallas is still sidelined with a thigh injury that has kept him out of action since April, while Patrick Bamford had groin surgery during the World Cup break and is unlikely to be available this evening. Meanwhile, Leeds confirmed the signing of RB Salzburg defender Maximilian Wober today, though the clash with the Hammers is likely to come too early for the Austrian.

Leeds Utd predicted line-up: Illan Meslier; Rasmus Kristensen, Liam Cooper, Robin Koch, Pascal Struijk; Tyler Adams, Marc Roca; Brendan Aaronson, Jack Harrison, Willy Gnonto, Rodrigo

West Ham

Gianluca Scamacca returned from an ankle problem to play the full 90 minutes against Brentford and could compete with Michail Antonio tomorrow, with the latter likely to feature after missing out with illness. Nayef Aguerd could also make his first Premier League start, leaving Kurt Zouma (knee) and Maxwel Cornet (calf) as the only injury concerns for David Moyes.

