The Glazers ownership will once again be protested this evening as Manchester United take on Liverpool

Manchester United are set to take on Liverpool this evening, Monday 22 August 2022, in their third Premier League fixture of the season.

The Red Devils have lost both matches so far under their new manager, Erik ten Hag, which has caused continued unrest at Old Trafford.

Their first match saw them lose 2-1 to Brighton at Old Trafford, while they follow up with a harrowing 4-0 loss to Thomas Frank’s Brentford.

Now they will take on last year’s Premier League runners-up and FA Cup winners in a continuing bid to rediscover the glory they once knew.

Their increasingly dire record has led to progressively more protests from the fans against the Glazer family’s ownership of the club.

The Glazers have been owners of Manchester United since between 2003 and 2005 and when Malcolm Glazer died in 2006, the 90% stake was split equally between his six children with Joel Glazer taking on the most prominent role within the club.

This evening’s match is set to see the Red Devils fans protest once again with the infamous green and yellow scarves making another appearance.

Why are Man United fans protesting?

The Glazers have constantly come under scrutiny for their ownership of the club with their lack of financial support being a considerable concern.

Not only do fans believe they have not put enough investment into their club, but they have also used their owernship of the club to help leverage against their own personal debt.

United lost 4-0 to Brentford in their last Premier League fixture

In addition to the poor financial state fans believe the club has been brought into, the Glazer family made the situation much worse by supported the controversial European Super League when it was first suggested.

Why will fans wear green and yellow scarves?

These green and yellow scarves are worn in a protest to the Glazer owernship. They first became popular in 2010 and have been worn on and off ever since to express their concern.

The traditional red and black colours are swapped to green and yellow to hark back to the days when Manchester United was known as Newton Heath.

The club was originally founded under the name Newton Heath Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway Football Club in 1878 with the name changing to Manchester United in 1902.

Newton Heath played in yellow and green throughout their 24 years and the squad was filled with railway workers full of passion for the game and famous for building a strong foundation for the core values United fans still uphold today.

The green and yellow scarves are worn today as a reminder of the original values the railway workers first brought to the historic club.

Will the Glazers sell Manchester United?

As yet, there has been no official move from the American family to sell the club.

However, reports have emerged that they may change their stance and former board member Michael Knighton as well as Britain’s richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe may both look to make a move if these reports materialise.

When is Manchester United vs Liverpool?

The two teams will meet today, Monday 22 August 2022 at 8pm BST at Old Trafford.