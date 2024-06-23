Man Utd to miss out on attacker as Newcastle United hold 'talks' with target

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag. | Getty Images

The latest Premier League transfer headlines for Sunday, June 23rd

Euro 2024 is currently taking centre stage but work is going on behind the scenes for Premier League clubs with the transfer window open for business. Teams up and down the country are all looking to bring in new faces.

Manchester City won the title again last season and will be eager to retain their crown. However, the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal will aim to chase them down again.

Meanwhile, Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all in the top flight and took the places of Burnley, Luton Town and Sheffield United. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours...

Crystal Palace winger wanted

Manchester United and Manchester City are both set to miss out on the signing of Michael Olise from Crystal Palace. The pair have made late swoops for the attacker but he is set to join Bayern Munich instead, according to The Mirror.

Olise, 22, has been a key player at Selhurst Park since joining the Eagles back in 2021 from Reading. He has made 90 appearances in all competitions for the London outfit, chipping in with 16 goals.

He is now poised to link up with Vincent Kompany at the Allianz Arena, despite interest from United and City. Bayern were beaten to the title last term by Bayer Leverkusen.

Newcastle United want striker

Newcastle United are ‘in talks’ over a deal for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, as per a report by Sky Sports. The player has 12 months left on his deal at Goodison Park.

Eddie Howe could see him as someone to bolster his attacking department ahead of the next campaign.

Calvert-Lewin rose up through the academy ranks at Sheffield United and had loan spells away from Bramall Lane as a youngster at Stalybridge Celtic and Northampton Town as a youngster to get some experience under his belt.

He then broke into the Blades’ first-team before being lured away by Everton in 2016. The Yorkshireman has since 68 goals in 248 matches for the Toffees but is now being linked with a switch to the North East.

Wrexham land departed Arsenal man

Goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has been snapped up by Wrexham on a free transfer following his exit from Arsenal. The stopper spent time with the Welsh side last term on loan and helped them gain promotion from League Two.

The Red Dragons are now gearing up for life in League One as they look to continue their rise up the leagues under their Hollywood ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Okonkwo has said: “I’m feeling very good, I’m so happy to have finally signed and I can’t wait to get back to it.

“It was amazing last season. We had so many good memories together with the fans, and knowing they wanted me back was a big reason that I’m back. It’s good to finally be here.

