United and Palace head down under as they continue their pre-season fixtures ahead of 2022/23 campaign.

Crystal Palace have endured a depleted squad during their pre-season tour of Singapore and Australia with many of their first team players either unfit or unable to meet the necessary travel requirements.

Manchester United, however, have been thoroughly enjoying their summer with their new manager Erik ten Hag after they beat Liverpool 4-0 and Melbourne Victory 4-1.

United have had an exceptionally busy summer with the former Ajax manager hoping to revitalise a deflated Red Devils squad.

In their latest move, ten Hag is hoping to secure the Ajax star Antony, who has played 33 games for the Dutch outfit.

The Brazilian has scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists before injury cut his campaign short and after enjoying such a strong relationship with his former manager, the two are hoping to be reunited once again before the summer is out.

As the United management attempt to secure yet more signings, their current squad will prepare to face Patrick Vieira’s side down under.

Here is all you need to know ahead of United vs Palace...

When is Manchester United vs Crystal Palace?

The game is scheduled to take place on Tuesday 19 July 2022. Kick-off is set for 11.10am BST at Melbourne’s Cricket Ground.

Melbourne’s time zone is Australian Eastern Standard Time which is nine hours ahead of Britain’s BST (or 10 hours ahead of GMT).

Therefore, United and Palace will kick off at 8.10pm local time.

Vieira leads Palace in training at MCG

How to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

The match will not be available to watch on terrestial TV or Sky but both clubs will show it on their own TV streaming services: Palace TV+ and MUTV

Coverage is likely to begin around 11am BST, 10 minutes before the scheduled kick off.

Subscribers to the clubs’ streaming services will be able to watch the match online while news sites such as BBC Sport and the Standard will offer live blogs of the match.

What have Palace and United’s results been so far?

Manchester United have thoroughly enjoyed their tour so far with wins over Liverpool and Melbourne Victory.

They will then face Aston Villa in their final match in Australia before heading back to Europe to play Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano in their final pre-season fixtures.

Crystal Palace have had mixed success while on tour. Back at home, they drew against Accrington Stanley before beating Millwall.

They then lost 2-0 to Liverpool before beating Ipswich Town 4-2.

After their fixture against United. Vieira’s side will play Gillingham, Leeds United, QPR and Montpellier.

Who is in the squads?

Manchester United: David De Gea, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Tyrell Malacia, Amad Diallo, Fred, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot, Tom Heaton, Luke Shaw, Jadon Sancho, Alex Telles, Facundo Pellistri, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Nathan Bishop, Donny Van de Beek, Anthony Elanga, James Garner, Axel Tuanzebe, Scott McTominay, Matej Kovar, Ethan Laird, Tahith Chong, Hannibal, Alejandro Garnacho, Charlie Savage, Zidane Iqbal.