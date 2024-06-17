Getty Images

Euro 2024 is roaring on, but the Premier League never sleeps. There is always something happening in England’s top division - let’s take a look at the rumours roundup for today.

Manchester United want to sign an England defender and could offer one of their own players as part of a swap deal to snap him up - additionally, Liverpool’s eye has been caught by a £35 million Leeds United star.

Manchester United could offer Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Crystal Palace in Marc Guehi swap deal

Crystal Palace talisman Marc Guehi put in a monolithic display at the heart of England’s defence last night, as the Three Lions ground out a 1-0 win over a dangerous Serbia outfit. It was a performance that turned many audience’s heads - Manchester United’s recruitment team appears to be among those who he impressed.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, United are ‘ready’ to make a move for Guehi - in an effort to bring him on board, they will offer Palace a transfer swap deal that will see former Eagles man Aaron Wan-Bissaka return to Selhurst Park.

Liverpool ‘interested’ in Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville

Liverpool have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville in the summer transfer window - GIVEMESPORT are reporting that he is ‘likely’ to depart Elland Road in the coming weeks.

As such, this will open the door for the Reds to make a move for the 22-year-old. Despite this, they are not the only interested party - teams such as Bournemouth, West Ham United and Chelsea are also thought to be in the race for his signature.

