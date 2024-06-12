Manchester United via Getty Images

Erik ten Hag is set to remain in place as Manchester United manager in a dramatic U-turn.

It looked to be all over at Manchester United for Erik ten Hag - the Red Devils were set to give the Dutchman the boot at the end of the 2023/24 season. However, after an unexpected FA Cup final win over Manchester City, it seems the United hierarchy have had a change of heart.

After sounding out a group of possible replacements, it has now been confirmed that the former Ajax head coach will remain in place at Old Trafford. But is it the right call?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Is keeping Erik ten Hag the correct decision?

First and foremost - making such a U-turn is never a good look. It does not instil confidence from the higher-ups - it gives the indication that they do not have a concrete plan in mind and that plans are always subject to change.

Ten Hag’s job may have been saved by United’s stellar performance in the FA Cup final. It was a fantastic display from the Red Devils and the challenge is now to replicate it over the course of the 2024/25.

United had a below-par campaign in 2023/24, but it was far from exclusively Ten Hag’s fault. Several of their key players were not at their best - including Marcus Rashford and Casemiro - and a handful of others were out with injuries.

Ten Hag seldom had the opportunity to field his strongest XI due to the unviability of top players. Lisandro Martinez - arguably United’s best centre-back - spent the majority of the campaign side-lined with various injury problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad