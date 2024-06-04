Ross Barkley is edging closer to a move back to Aston Villa, according to reports.

Luton Town star Ross Barkley is set for another crack at Champions League football as he edges closer to a move back to Aston Villa.

Barkley, who played for the Villains during a loan spell in the 2020/21 season, is expected to complete a £5m deal to return to the West Midlands later this week, according to TalkSport.

The 33-time England international was also the subject of interest from boyhood club Everton, but the opportunity to play Champions League football is seen as something that is too big to turn down.

Barkley has struggled with injuries and form in recent years, but many were calling for him to return to the England setup after a string of impressive performances for the Hatters in 35 appearances as he showed signs he was back to his best, scoring five times and providing four assists.

Manchester United and Liverpool battle to sign Portugal international

Manchester United and Liverpool are both in the market to sign a defender this summer as they look to improve on their performance in the 2023/24 season. The Red Devils have allowed experienced defender Raphael Varane to leave on a free transfer and have also agreed to release veteran Jonny Evans.

At times last year, Erik ten Hag’s side were forced to play Casemiro as a makeshift centre back, but given the team’s demoralising 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace it appears unlikely that they will experiment with playing the midfielder out of position if they can help it.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are also in the market for a defender following the departure of Joel Matip. The 32-year-old leaves on a free after eight years at Anfield, leaving Liverpool on the hunt for a world class defensive partner for Virgil Van Dijk.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the two English heavyweights are both monitoring Gonçalo Inácio, who at 22 years of age is rapidly becoming one of the most coveted young defenders in world football.

The six-time Portuguese international was a standout performer for Sporting CP during last season’s title win and is blessed with excellent positioning and composure in possession. His pace and technical ability make him a useful option at right back and midfield as well and it is understood he has a release clause of around £51m in his contract.

Arsenal ace with 116 appearances to leave after nine years

Arsenal will reluctantly allow Eddie Nketiah to leave the Emirates this summer after nine years in the first team. Nketiah is a product of the Arsenal academy who has played 116 league games for the Gunners whilst scoring 16 goals.

The 25-year-old, who described club legend Ian Wright as his mentor, won his first England cap at the start of the season as he scored five goals in his side’s opening 10 games - including a hat-trick against Sheffield United.