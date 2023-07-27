Manchester United are among the frontrunners to sign Atalanta star Rasmus Højlund, according to reports.

The Red Devils are keen to add further firepower to their team after the signing of midfielder Mason Mount.

Højlund is viewed as one of the most exciting young prospects in European football and he enjoyed an excellent breakthrough campaign last season with Atalanta.

The young forward also established himself as a first team regular at international level and he has scored an impressive six goals in six appearances at international level - including a hat-trick on his first full start against Finland.

Højlund is one of the most coveted strikers in this summer’s transfer market and The Red Devils are expected to face competition from PSG for the player's signature this summer.

But who is Rasmus Højlund and what is his market value in this summer’s transfer window?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Rasmus Højlund?

Rasmus Højlund is a 20-year-old Danish striker who was born in the capital city of Copenhagen.Højlund played in the academy at Brøndby FC but made his first team debut at Copenhagen when he was just 17-years old.

Højlund struggled to establish himself as a first team regular at Copenhagen but gained valuable experience as a substitute in the Danish top-flight and Europa Conference League.

The young forward moved to Austria in January 2022 to join Sturm Graz for a fee of around £2m. This transfer propelled him to stardom and his impressive form over a six month period caught the attention of Italian side Atalanta.

Højlund was initially seen as a back-up striker for Duvan Zapata and he spent most of his early months on the substitutes bench.The forward established himself as a regular fixture in the team during the second half of the season and he went on to deliver consistent performances for the Italian side to finish the season with nine goals.

The 6ft3 forward’s stand out performances for Atalanta grabbed the attention of the Denmark national team and it is his performances at international level that have really caught the eye of some of the world’s biggest clubs.

Højlund scored a hat-trick in his first international start against Finland and he is among the leading goalscorers in the European Championship qualifiers with six goals from four games.

What would Rasmus Højlund bring to Manchester United?

Rasmus Højlund is just 20-years old and he is far from the finished product, but he has already shown huge signs of promise at both Atalanta and Denmark.

The 6ft3 forward’s physique and appearance have drawn comparison’s to Manchester City forward Erling Haaland and he has been praised for his excellent movement and wide variety of finishes.

Goals are an area where Manchester United are hoping to improve as the second lowest goalscorers in the top-half of the table with 58 overall goals.

The Red Devils have been heavily reliant on Marcus Rashford who was the only Man Utd player to hit double figures in the league last term.

How much will Rasmus Højlund cost?

Rasmus Højlund is in high demand this summer and according to The Athletic he is keen to make a switch to a top European club.

However, the Italian side are aware of the player’s potential and it is likely that they will hold out for a hefty fee.

Atalanta have reportedly valued the player at £59.8m plus £8.5m in add ons, according to Sky Sports.

The Red Devils are also set to face competition from PSG who could be preparing for the prospect of life without their leading goalscorer Kylian Mbappe.

Luis Enrique’s side have made a £43m bid for the player but Manchester United remain in the race to sign the striker.

Is Rasmus Højlund on FIFA 23?

Rasmus Højlund is on the latest instalment of FIFA and he currently has a rating of 73 on the game.

His best attributes are his sprint speed, acceleration, strength and finishing.

The Danish forward started the season with a 67 rating but this figure was increased by six during a mid-season update.