Manchester United defender Rhys Bennett has opened up about his ‘heartbreak’ following a death in the family.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old revealed that his father has taken his own life, describing himself as “broken” and “devastated” in an emotional post on social media.

Bennett, who captained Man United’s 2022 FA Youth Cup-winning side, has been granted compassionate leave by the club. The Red Devils are also providing support and pastoral care for the player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his post on Instagram, Bennett said: “Dad, I never thought I’d have to write this so soon, over the weekend I found out that he’d took his own life.

“Broken, devastated, just don’t want to believe it’s real but the sad reality is that it is, from driving me here, there and everywhere as a kid to watching me fulfil my dream of becoming a professional footballer.

“I love you in this life and the next. Suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem, please speak up, you don’t realise how much you are truly loved.”

Plenty of Bennett’s teammates have also offered their well-wishes and words of support to their teammate and his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Gore said: “So sorry brother, sending my love to you and your family.”

Tyler Fredricson added: “So sorry to hear mate, sending love to you.”

Bennett, a Carrington academy graduate, spent last season on loan at Fleetwood Town in League Two. He was an unused substitute in Man United’s 2–0 defeat to West Ham in December 2023 and featured during the club’s 2024 pre-season tour in the United States.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. In the UK, you can contact Samaritans at 116 123 or visit samaritans.org for free, confidential support.