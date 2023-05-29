Sergio Rico played for Fulham in 2018-19 when on loan from Sevilla. He is now with PSG

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper and former Fulham star Serio Rico is currently in intensive care in Spain after being involved in a horse riding accident. The 29-year-old was out riding in the El Rocio region of Huelva when another horse pulling a cart crossed in front of him.

Spanish radio reporter Victor Fernandez reported that Rico’s own horse became nervous and threw him off, kicking him in the head during its panic. The Spaniard has suffered a brain haemorrhage as a result of the trauma and he is said to be in a serious condition.

Rico was taking part in a religious festival in the Andalucian village of El Rocio and according to the Mirror, his loved ones are blaming a mule-drawn cart for the accident which occurred at around 8.30am on Sunday as he headed to mass.

Here is the latest on Sergio Rico’s condition...

Sergio Rico’s family provide update

Rico’s family have since released their own statement, assuring supporters he is in “good hands” and he is “fighting to get better” while he receives “the best” medical care at Virgin del Rocio Hospital.

Rico for Fulham in 2019

The family stated: “We want to inform you that Sergio Rico travelled last night from Strasbourg to Malaga and from there to El Rocio with the permission of his club after PSG won Ligue 1. After a little over an hour and a half with his family and friends, he was heading to High Mass by the hermitage at El Rocio when he suffered an accident because of a cart with mules and a runaway horse that struck him.

“We must act with precaution, especially in the next 48 hours,” it read. “We are awaiting the results of his medical evolution which we hope will be favourable so we are able to tell you about his improvement as soon as possible.”

Who is former Fulham keeper Sergio Rico?

Rico started his career at Sevilla and went on to spend a year on loan with Fulham before joining PSG in 2020. His most recent career move saw him enjoy a stint with Mallorca back in his home country.

During his time at Craven Cottage, Rico established himself as first choice goalkeeper under Claudio Ranieri, ahead of homegrown talent Marcus Bettinelli. The Spaniard made 29 Premier League appearances for Fulham and three in the EFL Cup, keeping six clean sheets during the season but the club were ultimately relegated to the Championship after a 19th-place finish.

After a loan period with PSG, the Ligue 1 giants opted to make his stay permanent and signed him on a four-year deal in 2020. However, following the arrival of superstar Gianluigi Donnarumma, Rico slipped drastically down the pecking order.