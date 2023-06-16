The Welsh Dragons are in action once again as they prepare for their third UEFA Euros qualifying as they hope to reach their third successive major tournament. The Welsh currently sit second in the group after a draw in Croatia and a home win against Armenia.

Ahead of their upcoming match, Rob Page the Dragon’s manager said: “We want six points. That’s our mentality going into it. You win your home games and if you get a point away you’re on to a good thing. The mentality in the changing room at the minute is that we believe we can go on to get the two wins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have got the disappointment of the World Cup out of our system. That point in Croatia felt like a win, to get that equaliser so late on. But it wasn’t just about the point - I would have been pleased with the performance in Croatia if we hadn’t got anything out of the game.

“Friday’s game, we can’t worry about the opposition too much. We have to respect them but it’s about us. If we can give a performance we’re capable of, we can be a match for anybody.”

Here is all you need to know ahead of Wale’s third UEFA Euros qualifying fixture...

Aaron Ramsey captains Wales against Latvia in UEFA Euros qualifying match

What time is Wales vs Armenia kick-off?

Wales will host Armenia later this evening, Friday 16 June, with kick-off scheduled for 7.45pm BST. The Cardiff City Stadium will host the fixture and a total of 33,280 fans will be able to enter the stadium.

How to watch Wales vs Armenia

Advertisement

Advertisement

UK fans can watch the match on TV for free by tuning into the Welsh Language channel S4C for the 7.45pm kick-off. All4 will also show the game online.

Viewers can catch the contest online via the ViaPlay Sports website and app, with a monthly subscription costing £14.99 or £11.99 if you sign up to a 12-month contract.

Wales vs Armenia head-to-head

The two sides have played each other twice before and have drawn on both occasions. Both matches came in 2001 with the first meet seeing a 2-2 draw and the second one being a 0-0 draw.

Squad news

The Welsh boss is expected to have a similar line-up to those from the first two qualifying fixture with Aaron Ramsey expected to captain the home side. Nottingham Forest’s Neco Williams, one of six to have completed both games, is once again likely to feature for the Dragons as is Kieffer Moore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Armenia are to be without their Champions League-beaten finalist Henrikh Mkhitaryan who announced international retirement in March 2022, leaving the squad without their talismanic midfielder. Varazdat Haroyan is expected to lead the side with Norbeto Briasco keeping his place as centre-forward.

Wales squad: Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Adam Davies, Morgan Fox, Neco Williams, Ben Davies, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Connor Roberts, Ethan Ampadu, Ben Cabango, David Brooks, Harry Wilson, Brennan Johnson, Aaron Ramsey. Joe Morrell, Jordan James, Daniel James, Nathan Broadhead, Luke Harris, Kieffer Moore, Tom Bradshaw, Liam Cullen