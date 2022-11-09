Wales’ first FIFA World Cup squad in 64 years will be announced later today

Wales manager Robert Page is set to announce his 26-man World Cup squad today, Wednesday 9 November 2022, and it will mark the first Wales World Cup squad in 64 years. Page has already indicated he has decided on who will be joining him in Qatar and the much anticipated announcement will be announced in front of an audience at Tylorstown Welfare Hall, the last remaining miners welfare hall in the Rhondda Fach Valley.

There will be a couple of fitness concerns among those likely to have been picked in the squad, namely Wales captain and former Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale. While it is still pretty certain the 33-year-old will captain the squad in Qatar, he is reportedly not 100% fit, despite scoring a crucial goal in his current side Los Angeles FC’s MLS Cup final victory over Philadelphia Union.

The former Tottenham star has been an integral part of Wales’ recent success and they have also qualified for three of the past four major tournaments, but Bale has made just two starts and 11 substitute appearances for LAFC since joining them back in June.

Another fitness concern is Swansea City midfielder Joe Allen, who has not featured for his club since injuring his hamstring in September. His manager, Russell Martin, has confirmed Allen will not be playing for his club before the World Cup in the hope he regains fitness ahead of Qatar.

Here is all you need to know about Wales’ World Cup squad announcement...

What time will the squad be announced?

Page will announce the squad shortly after 7pm GMT this evening, Wednesday 9 November. The event is set to take place at a special event in the Wales manager’s hometown of Tylorstown in the Rhondda Valley

Gareth Bale is reportedly not 100% fit ahead of Qatar World Cup

How to watch the announcement?

The special event will be available to watch on BBC One Wales and the programme will start at 7pm GMT. BBC iPlayer will also show the coverage allowing fans to stream the action.

Predicted Wales World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers : Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest); Danny Ward (Leicester City); Adam Davies (Sheffield United)

: Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest); Danny Ward (Leicester City); Adam Davies (Sheffield United) Defenders : Connor Roberts (Burnley); Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur); Joe Rodon (Rennes); Chris Mepham (Bournemouth); Ethan Ampadu (Spezia) Chris Gunter (AFC Wimbledon); Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest); Ben Cabango (Swansea City)

: Connor Roberts (Burnley); Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur); Joe Rodon (Rennes); Chris Mepham (Bournemouth); Ethan Ampadu (Spezia) Chris Gunter (AFC Wimbledon); Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest); Ben Cabango (Swansea City) Midfield : Joe Allan (Swansea City); Joe Morrell (Portsmouth); Aaron Ramsey (Nice); Dylan Levitt (Dundee United); Jonny Williams (Swindon Town); Matt Smith (MK Dons); Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City); Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield)

: Joe Allan (Swansea City); Joe Morrell (Portsmouth); Aaron Ramsey (Nice); Dylan Levitt (Dundee United); Jonny Williams (Swindon Town); Matt Smith (MK Dons); Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City); Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield) Forwards: Harry Wilson (Fulham); Gareth Bale (LAFC); Dan James (Fulham); Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest); Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth); Tyler Roberts (QPR)

When is Wales first World Cup match?

Wales will begin their World Cup campaign on Monday 21 November 2022 with their match against the USA. The Al Rayyan Stadium will host the match, which kicks off at 7pm GMT, and it will be available to watch on ITV1 and ITVHub. They will then take on Iran on Friday 25 November with a kick-off time of 10am, before their hotly anticipated match against England takes place on Tuesay 29 November 2022.