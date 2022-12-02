Cameroon are aiming to cause a huge upset against Qatar 2022 World Cup favourites Brazil

Cameroon are aiming to progress from the group stage of a World Cup for the first time since 1990.

The central African side face the unenviable task of needing all three points against tournament favourites Brazil to have any chance of progressing into the last 16.

Brazil began the tournament with a 2-0 victory over Serbia and followed that up with a 1-0 victory over Switzerland. Brazil manager Tite is likely to make changes to the team with the knockout stages in mind and his side need just a point to secure top spot in the group.

Cameroon began the tournament with a narrow 1-0 defeat against Switzerland but fought back from two goals down to secure a 3-3 draw against Serbia in a hard fought contest. Rigobert Song’s side will be needing big performances from striking duo Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Chubo-Moting to have any hopes of making the knockout stage of the compeition.

The Qatar World Cup has produced plenty of drama in the final round of the group stages with European giants Germany and Belgium both crashing out in the group stage. But when is Brazil vs Cameroon and how can you watch the game?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Brazil vs Cameroon?

Brazil’s Group G finale against Cameroon will take place on Friday 2 December. The two sides last met at a World Cup in 2014 with Brazil running out 4-1 winners in the group stage.

What time is Brazil vs Cameroon?

Build up to the game between Brazil and Cameroon will begin at 6.15pm and the game will kick off at 7pm. Brazil will secure top spot in the group if they avoid defeat, meanwhile Cameroon will need a victory to have any hopes of progressing to the knockout stages.

How to watch Brazil vs Cameroon

Brazil’s clash with Cameroon will be televised live on ITV1 in the UK. The fixture will take place at the same time as the other group game involving Switzerland and Serbia - you can watch all the action from that game on ITV4. Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon will all be battling it out to join Brazil in the knockout stage of the tournament.

You can also stream all the events as they unfold through ITVX which is available for you to download on your mobile phone or tablet device.

What to expect from Brazil vs Cameroon

Five time champions Brazil will enter the game as the clear favourites for victory against Cameroon and will be aiming to become the first side this year to win all three group games. Brazil have previously won all seven of their World Cup games against African opposition and are the only team at the tournament yet to face a single shot on target.

However, it is widely anticipated that Tite will make changes to his team in preparation for the knockout stages of the competition. Full back Dani Alves is expected to become Brazil’s oldest ever World Cup captain at 39 years of age.

Cameroon last reached the knockout stages in 1990 and were one of the surprise teams of the tournament 32 years ago thanks to the heroics of veteran striker Roger Milla. Since then, Cameroon have failed to make it out of the group in their last five World Cup tournaments and have managed just one victory in that time.

Cameroon began their Qatar campaign with a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Switzerland. In their second game of the tournament they showed great spirit and character to comeback from 3-1 to clinch a 3-3 draw against Serbia.