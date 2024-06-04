Tottenham ace Yves Bissouma was robbed. The incident occurred during a holiday in Cannes near the French Riviera.

The former Brighton star was sprayed with tear gas by robbers as he arrived at a five-star hotel in France

Tottenham Hotspur star Yves Bissouma was mugged outside a five-star hotel in Cannes with two robbers reportedly spraying the midfielder with tear gas before escaping with his £260k watch.

The former Brighton midfielder, who joined Tottenham in a £25m deal in 2022, was with his wife outside a hotel in Cannes on the French Riviera when the mugging occurred at around 4am local time on Sunday 2 June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old was returning to the five-star Majestic Barriere hotel when the incident occurred. Mail Sport said that Bissouma was 'pounced on by two hooded men as he got out of his car' on the Promenade de la Croisette, a road that runs parallel to the hotel and the seafront.

The Mali international reportedly tried to escape to safety inside the hotel but was unable to do so as the doors were closed. The Sun adds that Bissouma and his wife were 'left shocked and dismayed' at the incident which ultimately ruined their holiday as they 'returned to England later on Sunday despite being due to spend several days on holiday in Cannes.'

Tottenham said in a statement: 'We are aware of the incident that took place and we will continue to check on the welfare of Yves and his family.'

Police in France have subsequently opened an inquiry into the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bissouma, who has played a combined 163 Premier League games for Brighton and Tottenham is the latest in a series of Premier League footballers to be a victim of a robbery.

In April, Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak’s house was targeted by a group of professional robbers who describe themselves as the ‘away day gangs’. The gang are thought to have gained entry to the four-bedroom property through the rear patio door. It is not clear if the gang escaped with any items from the house, but they did a steal a car which was subsequently abandoned three miles away from the property.