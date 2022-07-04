The final PGA Tour event before the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews takes place later this week.

The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open gets underway this week in what will be the last chance for players to prepare for the final major of the golfing season.

The 150th Open Championship takes place in St Andrews from July 14 until July 17 and this week’s tournament will be the final stop of the PGA Tour before the showpiece event.

Big names like Phil Mickelson and Justin Rose have won the Scottish Open in previous years and many of the very best players on the tour will be taking part this year.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open including when and where it is being played, who is taking part and how to watch all the action:

When is the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open?

The Scottish Open gets underway on Thursday, July 7 and finishes on Sunday, July 10.

The Open, the oldest and most historic golf tournament in the world, is the fourth and final major of the season after The Masters, the PGA Championship and the US Open.

Where is the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open being played?

The Scottish Open will be played at The Renaissance Club for the fourth consecutive year in 2022.

The course is located in the seaside town of North Berwick which is about 20 miles east of Scotland’s capital city Edinburgh.

Previous host venues of the Scottish Open have included Castle Stuart, Gullane and Royal Aberdeen.

Who is taking part in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open?

Several of the world’s top players have been known to use the Scottish Open as a warm up for the Open in previous years and 2022 looks to be no different.

As a links course located on the east coast of Scotland it shares some similarities with the historic venue at St Andrews.

Among the filed of players confirmed for this year’s Scottish Open are several major winners.

2021 Open Champion Collin Morikawa is confirmed as are the winners of the three major events this year - Scottie Scheffler (The Masters), Justin Thomas (PGA Championship) and Matt Fitzpatrick (US Open).

Defending champion Min Woo Lee is also back looking to replicate his success from the 2021 Scottish Open.

The full field of competitors currently confirmed for the event can be found HERE.

How to watch the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open

Sky Sports will be broadcasting all the action from the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open.

Coverage gets underway at 8am (BST) on Thursday, July 7 on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf.

The action from Round 2 starts at the same time on the same channels while the third and fourth rounds begin at 10:30am on Saturday and Sunday on Sky Sports Golf.

Non-Sky Customers can stream the action by purchasing a NowTV pass.