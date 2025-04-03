AFP via Getty Images

All of the information you need ahead of the 2025 Grand National.

The 2025 Grand National is just days away and excitement and anticipation is already rising across the world of horse racing.

One of the jewels in the British sporting calendar will take place this weekend and it is safe to say the National sits alongside the likes of the 6 Nations, the FA Cup Final and Wimbledon as one of the most highly anticipated sporting events each and every year.

This year’s Grand National is no different as last year’s winner I am Maximus heads back to Aintree looking to become the first winner of successive Nationals since Tiger Roll - but the likes of Iroko, Vanillier and Stumptown will all fancy their chances.

With days to go until the big race, we take a look at all of the information you require ahead of this year’s Grand National.

What date does the 2025 Grand National take place?

This year’s Grand National will take place on on Saturday, 5 April, which is the culmination of a three-day meeting which starts on Thursday.

What time does the 2025 Grand National get underway?

In recent years, the Grand National has got underway at 5.15pm. However, it has been announced that the 2024 Grand National was to get underway at 4pm in one of a number of changes brought in with an aim to improve horse welfare. That start time will remain in place this year - so get ready for that 4pm start.

On what racecourse does the 2025 Grand National take place?

Aintree racecourse on Merseyside is the traditional home of the Grand National and that is where this year’s race will be held once again. The Grand National meeting will start on Thursday when an eagerly anticipated meeting of Lossiemouth and the mighty Constitution Hill in the Aintree Hurdle will top the bill. Ladies Day will follow on Friday and then it’s all eyes on Saturday and Grand National Day. Over 150,000 people are expected to be at Aintree and a television audience of approximately 800 million people will watch on from afar.

Is the 2025 Grand National live on television?

Yes, ITV hold the rights to the Grand National and all three days of the meeting - including Saturday’s Grand National - will be shown live on ITV1 and via the ITV website. RacingTV will also broadcast the meeting live and they can be found on Sky channel 426 and Virgin Media channel 536. Live radio commentary will be provided by BBC 5Live and the BBC Sport mobile app.

When is the final list of runners for the 2025 Grand National announced?

As it stands, there are 57 horses that have been entered into this year’s Grand National after what list was whittled down from around 90 ever since last month’s Cheltenham Festival. The list will continue to dwindle over the coming days until we get final confirmation of the 34 horses that will officially start the race on this year’s Grand National on Thursday morning, just over 48 hours before the greatest horse race in the world gets underway.

