Paris Olympics 2024: Weirdest regulations in the Olympic rulebook

As the Paris Olympics 2024 prepares to get underway proper, we look at The Games’ rule book and some of the weirdest regulations therein.

The Paris Olympic Games are set to get underway proper, starting with the opening ceremony taking place tonight (July 26). Lady Gaga and Celine Dion are expected to be closing the glittering event, performing a version of Edith Piaf’s ‘La Vie en Rose’ on the banks of the River Seine - the first ever opening ceremony to be staged outside a stadium

Team delegations will set sail from the Austerlitz Bridge on a 6km journey through the centre of Paris to a unique finale close to the Trocadero. With the city preparing for the unique celebration for months, over recent days the famous river has been increasingly hidden behind miles of chain-link fencing as part of a giant security operation.

Ticketed fans will have access to specially constructed stands on both sides of the river, while the ceremony’s conclusion will be beamed around the city via 80 giant screens. For those unable to be there in person, the opening ceremony will be shown live on BBC One with coverage starting at 5.45pm.

Meanwhile, casual sport fans around the world will be swotting up on the rules to some unfamiliar pursuits, and it’s not only the opening ceremony which might seem unusual. Across a number of sports, there are regulations which might raise the odd eyebrow or two.

Revealing some of the oddities in the Olympics rulebook, experts at Spin Genie have put together a list of some of the strangest. Here are some of the weirdest rules to keep your eye out for.

The Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony will take place this week. | Getty Images

Boxers must be clean shaven: Competitors in the boxing competition must be clean-shaven, or have very limited facial hair. The step is to ensure cuts and injuries are easily visible for prompt medical attention and to reduce the risk of abrasions. A pencil moustache, however, is allowed.

Gymnasts can’t wear nail polish: While gymnasts are allowed to wear colourful makeup, bright nail polish is not permitted. For these athletes, it's either neutral shades or no nail polish at all. This is to ensure judges can clearly see their natural nail colour, which can indicate the gymnast's health and circulation.

BMX riders must tuck in their shirts: Competitors are required to tuck in their shirts before getting in the saddle, even if they match their pants, to prevent their clothing from getting caught in the bike's moving parts, which enhances safety.

Basketball players can’t hang on to the hoop: Dunking is permitted in Olympic basketball, but players are not allowed to hang on to the hoop afterward - a la Michael Jordan in those adverts from the 90s - to prevent injuries and avoid damaging the equipment.

Swimming world records are not automatically recorded: Athletes must fax in their records. Yes, even today, if a swimmer sets a world record, they have to submit it via fax because it must first be verified by the sport's governing body, FINA.

Wrestlers must carry a handkerchief: Olympic wrestlers must carry a hanky, known as a "bloodrag," somewhere in their uniform. It's used to clean up any bleeding during the competition.

Water polo players have their toenails checked: Before competitions, water polo players must trim their toenails to prevent scratches underwater.

Clean hair only for karate competitors: Make sure to lather up that shampoo, because karate referees have the authority to disqualify an athlete if they judge their hair to be insufficiently clean. Clean hair reduces the risk of transmitting infections and diseases during close-contact combat.

No groin grabbing in water polo: Water polo is a physically demanding sport, but excessive force, including groin grabbing, is strictly prohibited.

Beach volleyball uniforms decided by a coin toss: If teams arrive in identical colours, a coin toss determines which team must change.

Cyclists' socks can only go to mid-calf: In Olympic cycling, there's an unusual uniform rule: socks cannot extend beyond mid-calf length and are subject to measurement, this is in place to maintain fair competition and aerodynamic consistency. Longer socks could provide an aerodynamic advantage by reducing drag, and regulating sock length ensures all cyclists compete under the same conditions.