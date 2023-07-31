England have topped their preliminary group stage in the Netball World Cup in South Africa after producing a dominant display over Scotland which saw them win 62-37. They have now won all three of their group fixtures, beating Barbados and Malawi and now join Australia at the top of Pool F.
Player of the match Chelsea Pitman said after the England win: “I can’t do my job without the girls out there so for us to get another win and be consistently building each quarter is a success for us. I think you have got to have a bit of confidence about yourself because that is where belief comes from for us.”
There had been 16 teams in the four pools in the first group stage and the top three sides from each went through to Pools F and G. Teams then carry forward the results against the two other teams they faced in the first stage (England carry forward three while Scotland carry forward one).
The squads now contest three further matches against teams they are yet to face, which in England and Scotland’s case are Australia, Tonga and Fiji.
As the World Cup heads into its second group stage, here is all you need to know about how to watch...
How to watch the Netball World Cup
BBC will now have all the action from the Netball World Cup in South Africa with fans able to tune into the matches through BBC iPlayer the BBC Sport website and app. England’s upcoming fixture will also be available to watch on BBC Two with coverage starting at 5pm ahead of the start-time.
Here are all the matches that will be available to watch on the BBC in the group stages:
Monday 31st July:
- 08.00-10.00 - Australia v Scotland - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
- 08.00-10.00 - Zimbabwe v Barbados - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
- 10.00-12.00 - Wales v New Zealand - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
- 10.00-12.00 - Fiji v Malawi - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
- 15.00-17.00 - Jamaica v Uganda - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
- 15.00-17.00 - Sri Lanka v Singapore - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
- 17.00-19.00 - Tonga v England - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
- 17.00-19.00 - South Africa v Trinidad & Tobago - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Tuesday 1st August:
- 08.00-10.00 - Barbados v Singapore - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
- 10.00-12.00 - Australia v Malawi - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
- 15.00-17.00 - Tonga v Scotland - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
- 17.00-19.00 - Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
- 19:00-21:00 - Fiji v England - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Wednesday 2nd August:
- 08.00-10.00 - Zimbabwe v Singapore - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
- 10.00-12.00 - Wales v Uganda - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
- 15.00-17.00 - Jamaica v Trinidad & Tobago - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
- 17.00-19.00 - South Africa v New Zealand - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
- 19.00-21.00 - Sri Lanka v Barbados - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Thursday 3rd August:
- 08.00-10.00 - Australia v England - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
- 08.00-10.00 - Wales v Trinidad and Tobago - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
- 10.00-12.00 - Jamaica v New Zealand - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
- 10.00-12.00 - Fiji v Scotland - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
- 15.00-17.00 - South Africa v Uganda - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
- 17.00-19.00 - Tonga v Malawi - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app