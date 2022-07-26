Detroit will host the next PGA Tour event as the Rocket Mortgage Classic begins this weekend.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic commences on Thursday, and it is only the fourth time it has been played as part of the PGA Tour schedule.

The competition is held at the Detroit Golf Club, a course which holds a long history, being established in 1899. This is the penultimate week for players to pick for FedEx Cup points in a bid to stay in the top 125.

Not only are there valuable points to claim, but an attractive pot of $8,400,000 to be shared. All season long, players are awarded FedEx Cup points based on their performance in official PGA Tour events, illustrating the importance of the event.

The FedEx Cup was first awarded in 2007, last year’s champion was Patrick Cantlay who is in attendance for the Rocket Mortgage classic.

Last year’s champion Cam Davis will return to defend his title. Previous winners of the event include Bryson DeChambeau and Nate Lashley.

The course is renowned for its low scores with past champions hitting as low as 23 and 25 under. This included Lashley hitting two 63s, resulting in him running away with the title in its maiden year.

In 2021, Davis had to go through a play-off after he was tied on 18 under with Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

When is the 2022 Travelers Championship? Date and venue

The championship is played between Thursday July 28 and Sunday July 31 at the Detroit Golf Club. The golf club in the Motor City is known for having two sperate 18-hole courses available to play on.

The winner will take home a purse of $1,512,000.

Bryson de Chambeau has previously won the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Who will play this year?

With the tournament still only three years young, the field is not filled with high-profile stars. Along with the reigning champion Cam Davis, world number four is the most notable name to play this weekend.

Will Zalatoris, Tony Finau, Cameron Young and Max Homa will also be in Detroit and all boast a ranking within the World top 20.

There will be a total of 156 players in attendance for the 2022 event.

Current betting odds

The favourite to lift this years trophy is Patrick Cantlay at 10/1, with Tony Finau a close second at 12/1. Third in line is Will Zalatoris at 16/1 and the reigning champion Cam Davis comes in at 20/1 to replicate last years success.

The 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott is currently at 30/1.

All odds were taken from SkyBet at the time of writing.

How to watch the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic

The main television broadcast in the UK will be shown on Sky Sport Golf at:

Thursday - 8pm (BST)

Friday – 8pm

Saturday – 6pm