Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk - full card breakdown and predictions

Here’s a look at every fight on the Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury card on May 18.

Boxing fans need only wait a day before the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk show begins - it promises to be an historic, not to mention scintillating, night of boxing.

In this piece, we’ll look at every fight on the main card and give you our predictions. With fighters such as Joe Cordina, Sergey Kovalev and Jai Opetaia on the undercard, this is not a show to miss.

Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Sirawn Safar

The first fight on the main card, following the preliminary bouts, will be between Robin Sirawn Safar and former light heavyweight world champion Sergey Kovalev. Kovalev was once one of the most feared men in the sport - but now, he is 41 years old and has only fought once since 2019.

Additionally, Sirawn Safar is no slouch, with a record of 16 professional wins and zero defeats. Expect an upset in this one - Kovalev’s best years are well behind him

Prediction: Robin Sirawn Safar by 9th round TKO

Mark Chamberlain vs Joshua Wahab

One of the most underrated fighters in contemporary British boxing, Mark Chamberlain was superlatively impressive during his last outing, when he demolished Gavin Gwynne back in March.

Joshua Wahab’s success outside of Africa has been limited - the only time he has fought outside of his home continent came during a UD loss to Liam Dillon in 2022. Chamberlain should have more than enough in his locker to see off the Wealth Machine.

Prediction: Mark Chamberlain by 6th round TKO

Moses Itauma vs Ilija Mezencev

Moses Itauma keeps knocking down everyone who is put in front of him - there is little to suggest that Ilija Mezencev won’t be the next name to join the list.

Itauma is still inexperienced, at just 21 years old, but he should have enough to get past Mezencev - the German lost to the distinctly unimpressive Tom Schwarz back in 2019.

Prediction: Moses Itauma by 3rd round KO

Frank Sanchez vs Agit Kabayel

Frank Sanchez and Agit Kabayel both fought on the Day of Reckoning card back in December, where they were both victorious. Both were highly impressive, but Sanchez remains the more dangerous boxer of the two.

When Kabayel defeated Arslanbek Makhmudov, he exploited a gaping weakness in his opponent’s game - namely, his limited stamina. Sanchez does not have this problem - while it is a close fight, Sanchez is the more impressive boxer of the two.

Prediction: Frank Sanchez by UD

Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace

At this point in time, Joe Cordina may be the best boxer that the UK has to offer - but he is facing a serious challenge in the form of Anthony Cacace.

Despite having just seven knockouts on his record, Cacace is a deceptively hard puncher - and Cordina can be drawn into a brawl. Nevertheless, Cordina’s superior ability should see him pick up a points victory after a hard-fought contest.

Prediction: Joe Cordina by UD

Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis

Back in 2022, Mairis Briedis and Jai Opetaia engaged in a thrilling brawl where Opetaia snatched the titles away from his opponent despite suffering a broken jaw. It was an excellent encounter and was a solid contender for fight of the year.

Sadly, now that we are two years hence, Briedis does not seem like the fighter he was once was. He has not fought since his initial defeat to Opetaia, while the Australian has only grown stronger. He is now 39 years old and has looked unenthusiastic in the build up - we expect Opetaia to make quick work of the once-great Latvian star.

Prediction: Jai Opetaia by 3rd round TKO

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

One of the biggest fights in the last few decades of boxing history, Usyk vs Fury is almost guaranteed to be a spectacle - beyond that, however, it is very difficult fight to predict.

Despite having the size and reach advantage, Fury may have more success on the inside - Usyk likes to keep the action at long-to-mid range, while Fury is the more physical fighter of the two. As the fight draws on, the Ukrainian’s energy will deplete - which will allow Fury to rough him up in the picket with greater regularity.

However, Usyk’s gas tank seems limitless at times. He will need to remain mobile for 12 rounds - if he slows down at any point, Fury will ruthlessly dispatch him with body shots. If Usyk doesn’t slow down, though, he could very easily outwork the Gypsy King and win a decision.

The pair are incredibly evenly matched. With a rematch scheduled to take place later in the year, do not be surprised if there is nothing to separate them on the scorecards.