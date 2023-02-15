The Welsh Open snooker tournament is currently underway with Ronnie O’Sullivan suffering cue problems in first round.

The biggest names in the world of snooker have travelled to Llandudno to compete in the 2023 Welsh Open and world number four, Neil Robertson, has suffered a second round shock after he was beaten 4-0 by world number 56 Dominic Dale.

The defeat by the Welshman also means the end of Robertson’s hopes of qualifying for next week’s Players Championship for which he had hoped to defend. There was also another surprise victory for another Welshman as Jak Jones beat three-time world champion and fellow compatriot Mark Williams.

Defending champion Joe Perry got off to an encouraging start with a 4-1 win and will hope to win his second title at the event which, for the first time since it started in 1992, is being held outside of Newport or Cardiff.

Here is all you need to know about the prize money and schedule at the Welsh Open 2023...

When is the Welsh Open?

The tournament began on Monday 13 February and will conclude on Sunday 19 February. The Open is taking place at the Venue Cymru in Llandudno, a coastal town in North Wales.

Neil Robertson is out of the Welsh Open

How to watch the Welsh Open

Eurosport will provide the coverage of the snooker tournament throughout this week with Discover+ having exclusive rights to the qualifying rounds. Fans can tune into Eurosport and Eurosport’s digital platforms with insight provided before and after each session at 12.45pm and 6.45pm.

What is the prize money for the tournament?

The winner of the tournament will receive £80,000 for their efforts. This is a £10,000 increase on the 2022 earnings where Joe Perry received £70,000. There will be a total prize fund of £427,000 and here is a breakdown of the full prize pot:

Winner: £80,000

Runner-up: £35,000

Semi-final: £17,000

Quarter-final: £11,000

Last 16: £7,500

Last 32: £4,500

Last 64: £3,000

Highest Break: £5,000

Full tournament schedule:

Monday 13 February:

Joe Perry 4-0 Mark King

4-0 Mark King Shaun Murphy 4-0 Victor Sarkis

4-0 Victor Sarkis Michael Holt 1-4 Tian Pengfei

Stuart Bingham 1-4 Jackson Page

Oliver Briffet-Payne 1-4 Robbie Williams

Neil Robertson 4-1 Andrew Higginson

4-1 Andrew Higginson David Gilbert 4-2 Marco Fu

4-2 Marco Fu Ronnie O’Sullivan 4-0 Oliver Lines

4-0 Oliver Lines Kyren Wilson 4-1 Asjad Iqbal

4-1 Asjad Iqbal Mark Williams 4-2 Michael White

4-2 Michael White Barry Hawkins 4-1 Ian Burns

4-1 Ian Burns John Higgins 4-1 Alexander Ursenbacher

4-1 Alexander Ursenbacher Ryan Day 3-4 Stuart Carrington

Judd Trump 4-0 David Grace

4-0 David Grace Hossein Vafaei 4-2 Lyu Haotian

4-2 Lyu Haotian Luca Brecel 4-1 Sean O’Sullivan

4-1 Sean O’Sullivan Noppon Saengkham 3-4 Liam Davies

Jack Lisowski 4-0 Zhang Anda

4-0 Zhang Anda Mark Selby 4-2 Jamie O’Neill

4-2 Jamie O’Neill Mark Allen 4-1 Alfie Burden

Tuesday 14 February:

Joe Perry 4-1 Mark Joyce

4-1 Mark Joyce Shaun Murphy 4-1 Peng Yisong

4-1 Peng Yisong Hammad Miah 2-4 Aaron Hill

Yuan Sijun 4-1 Stephen Maguire

4-1 Stephen Maguire Dominic Dale 4-0 Neil Robertson

4-0 Neil Robertson Grame Dott 2-4 Joe O’Connor

Cae Yupeng 4-0 Ding Junhui

4-0 Ding Junhui Ben Mertens 4-2 Jackson Page

4-2 Jackson Page Ross Muir 3-4 Ronnie O’Sullivan

Anthony McGill 4-2 Sam Craigie

4-2 Sam Craigie Elliot Slessor 0-4 Luca Brecel

Matthew Stevens 3-4 Rod Lawler

Jak Jones 4-3 Mark Williams

4-3 Mark Williams Liam Davies 0-4 Robbie Williams

Stuart Carrington 4-2 Andy Lee

4-2 Andy Lee Robert Milkins 4-2 Dean Young

4-2 Dean Young Mark Selby 4-3 Si Jiahiu

4-3 Si Jiahiu Pang Junxu 4-2 Kyren Wilson

4-2 Kyren Wilson Julien Leclercq 4-2 Jordan Brown

4-2 Jordan Brown Chris Wakelin 2-4 David Gilbert

Wednesday 15 February:

Judd Trump v Louis Heathcote

Matthew Selt v Daniel Wells

Barry Hawkins v Ben Woollaston

Mohamed Ibrahim v Sanderson Lam

Tian Pengfei v Jimmy White

John Higgins v Martin Gould

David Lilley v Ricky Walden

Ryan Thomerson v Jack Lisowski

Rod Lawler v Ronnie O’Sullivan

Joe Perry v Robbie Williams

Stuart Carrington v Joe O’Connor

David Gilbert v Ben Mertens

Aaron Hill v Pang Junxu

Julien Leclercq v Jak Jones

Yuan Sijun v Dominic Dale

Mark Selby v Robert Milkins

Thursday 16 February

Trump/Heathcote v Selt/Wells

Shaun Murphy v Anthony McGill

Lilley/Walden v Thomerson/Lisowski

Hawkins/Woollaston v Vafaei/Doherty

