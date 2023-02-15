The biggest names in the world of snooker have travelled to Llandudno to compete in the 2023 Welsh Open and world number four, Neil Robertson, has suffered a second round shock after he was beaten 4-0 by world number 56 Dominic Dale.
The defeat by the Welshman also means the end of Robertson’s hopes of qualifying for next week’s Players Championship for which he had hoped to defend. There was also another surprise victory for another Welshman as Jak Jones beat three-time world champion and fellow compatriot Mark Williams.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Defending champion Joe Perry got off to an encouraging start with a 4-1 win and will hope to win his second title at the event which, for the first time since it started in 1992, is being held outside of Newport or Cardiff.
Here is all you need to know about the prize money and schedule at the Welsh Open 2023...
When is the Welsh Open?
The tournament began on Monday 13 February and will conclude on Sunday 19 February. The Open is taking place at the Venue Cymru in Llandudno, a coastal town in North Wales.
How to watch the Welsh Open
Advertisement
Advertisement
Eurosport will provide the coverage of the snooker tournament throughout this week with Discover+ having exclusive rights to the qualifying rounds. Fans can tune into Eurosport and Eurosport’s digital platforms with insight provided before and after each session at 12.45pm and 6.45pm.
What is the prize money for the tournament?
The winner of the tournament will receive £80,000 for their efforts. This is a £10,000 increase on the 2022 earnings where Joe Perry received £70,000. There will be a total prize fund of £427,000 and here is a breakdown of the full prize pot:
- Winner: £80,000
- Runner-up: £35,000
- Semi-final: £17,000
- Quarter-final: £11,000
- Last 16: £7,500
- Last 32: £4,500
- Last 64: £3,000
- Highest Break: £5,000
Full tournament schedule:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Monday 13 February:
- Joe Perry 4-0 Mark King
- Shaun Murphy 4-0 Victor Sarkis
- Michael Holt 1-4 Tian Pengfei
- Stuart Bingham 1-4 Jackson Page
- Oliver Briffet-Payne 1-4 Robbie Williams
- Neil Robertson 4-1 Andrew Higginson
- David Gilbert 4-2 Marco Fu
- Ronnie O’Sullivan 4-0 Oliver Lines
- Kyren Wilson 4-1 Asjad Iqbal
- Mark Williams 4-2 Michael White
- Barry Hawkins 4-1 Ian Burns
- John Higgins 4-1 Alexander Ursenbacher
- Ryan Day 3-4 Stuart Carrington
- Judd Trump 4-0 David Grace
- Hossein Vafaei 4-2 Lyu Haotian
- Luca Brecel 4-1 Sean O’Sullivan
- Noppon Saengkham 3-4 Liam Davies
- Jack Lisowski 4-0 Zhang Anda
- Mark Selby 4-2 Jamie O’Neill
- Mark Allen 4-1 Alfie Burden
Tuesday 14 February:
- Joe Perry 4-1 Mark Joyce
- Shaun Murphy 4-1 Peng Yisong
- Hammad Miah 2-4 Aaron Hill
- Yuan Sijun 4-1 Stephen Maguire
- Dominic Dale 4-0 Neil Robertson
- Grame Dott 2-4 Joe O’Connor
- Cae Yupeng 4-0 Ding Junhui
- Ben Mertens 4-2 Jackson Page
- Ross Muir 3-4 Ronnie O’Sullivan
- Anthony McGill 4-2 Sam Craigie
- Elliot Slessor 0-4 Luca Brecel
- Matthew Stevens 3-4 Rod Lawler
- Jak Jones 4-3 Mark Williams
- Liam Davies 0-4 Robbie Williams
- Stuart Carrington 4-2 Andy Lee
- Robert Milkins 4-2 Dean Young
- Mark Selby 4-3 Si Jiahiu
- Pang Junxu 4-2 Kyren Wilson
- Julien Leclercq 4-2 Jordan Brown
- Chris Wakelin 2-4 David Gilbert
Wednesday 15 February:
- Mark Selby 4-3 Si Jiahiu
- Pang Junxu 4-2 Kyren Wilson
- Julien Leclercq 4-2 Jordan Brown
- Chris Wakelin 2-4 David Gilbert
Advertisement
Advertisement
- Judd Trump v Louis Heathcote
- Matthew Selt v Daniel Wells
- Barry Hawkins v Ben Woollaston
- Mohamed Ibrahim v Sanderson Lam
- Tian Pengfei v Jimmy White
- John Higgins v Martin Gould
- David Lilley v Ricky Walden
- Ryan Thomerson v Jack Lisowski
- Rod Lawler v Ronnie O’Sullivan
- Joe Perry v Robbie Williams
- Stuart Carrington v Joe O’Connor
- David Gilbert v Ben Mertens
- Aaron Hill v Pang Junxu
- Julien Leclercq v Jak Jones
- Yuan Sijun v Dominic Dale
- Mark Selby v Robert Milkins
Thursday 16 February
- Trump/Heathcote v Selt/Wells
- Shaun Murphy v Anthony McGill
- Lilley/Walden v Thomerson/Lisowski
- Hawkins/Woollaston v Vafaei/Doherty
Advertisement
Advertisement
- Cao Yupeng v Luca Brecel
- Hicks/Wu v Mann/Allen
- Higgins/Gould v Ibrahim/Lam
- Tian/White v Carter/Martin