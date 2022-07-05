Andy Farrell’s side head to Dunedin for a must win match after losing the first test 42-19 in Auckland.

Ireland’s rugby union side are getting set for the second of three matches in New Zealand as their summer test series against the All Blacks continues this weekend.

Andy Farrell’s side suffered a 42-19 defeat in Auckland last Saturday, kicking off a day of disappointing results for northern hemisphere nations, and will need a win in Dunedin to keep their hopes of an overall series win alive.

A victory for the Kiwis will ensure they’ll win the best of three series and will be playing for a clean sweep going into the final test in Wellington.

Here is everything you need to know about when the second test will be played, how to watch it in the UK and when it will kick off:

When is New Zealand v Ireland second test?

The second test of the series is being played at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin on Saturday, July 9 2022.

The 30,748 venue is used for rugby union, rugby league and football matches and is the home of Super Rugby club side Highlanders.

Ireland have not played a test match against the All Blacks in Dunedin since 2002 at Carisbrook where they lost 15-9.

It’s the first time Ireland have played New Zealand at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

New Zealand vs Ireland kick-off time in UK

All three test matches in the series between the All Blacks and Ireland are due to kick off at 8.05am BST.

Unlike their neighboroughing country Australia, New Zealand only has one time zone: New Zealand Standard time, which is 12 hours ahead of Britain.

Chatham Islands Territory have a different time zone: Chatham Standard Time. They are 12 hours and 45 minutes ahead of Britain.

How to watch New Zealand vs Ireland second test on UK TV

In the UK, Sky Sports have the rights to broadcast all three matches of Ireland’s summer test series in New Zealand.

The second test will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event (Sky channel 401) and Sky Sports Action (Sky channel 407) from 7:30am.

Sky customers can watch all the action on TV or online and on mobile devices via the SkyGo app which can be downloaded from most mainstream app stores.

Non-Sky customers can also watch the series by purchasing a subscription to NowTV.

The streaming service offers one day subscriptions or monthly subscriptions that will cover both the second and third tests as well as all the action from Australia vs England, South Africa vs Wales and Argentina vs Scotland.

New Zealand vs Ireland betting odds

The All Blacks are the heavy favourites to win the second test and are priced at 1/7 in the early betting market.

Ireland start the match as the underdogs at 5/1 and a draw after the final whistle is 25/1.

In the handicap betting it’s 10/11 for New Zealand (-14) or Ireland (+14).