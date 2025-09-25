Carlos Alcaraz beat Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of the Japan Open.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was plenty of drama in Carlos Alcaraz’s first round match against Sebastian Baez in the Japan Open. The Spaniard was forced to take a medical timeout after he fell to his back after pulling up in the fifth game of his match. He was then seen covering his face with his hands after the fall.

After receiving medical attention, Carlos Alcaraz had a timeout but continued with his match against Sebastian Baez despite having strapping around his left ankle and foot. It appeared that Carlos Alcaraz was arguing with his coaching team, but managed to refocus and win the match against Baez.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TNT Sports took to X and wrote: “Despite an injury setback, Carlos Alcaraz soldiered on to beat Sebastian Baez and reach round two of the Tokyo Open.

As Carlos Alcaraz overcomes injury scare to beat Baez, will he be able to continue in the Japan Open? Photo: Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

“Let's hope it isn't a serious issue for Carlitos.”

In April of this year, Carlos Alcaraz had to withdraw from the Mutua Madrid Open due an adductor injury sustained in Barcelona. In the pre-tournament conference, he said: "In the Barcelona final I felt something in the left hamstring, I didn't think that it was that serious.

Carlos Alcaraz also said: "I'm really disappointed that I'm not able to play here in Madrid. It is a place that I love playing in front of my people, in front of my family, my friends. They are not able to travel so much, so here is a special place for me.

"It was a really difficult situation, really difficult to decide, not [being] able to play. I think it is what it is. Tennis is really a demanding sport. Playing week after week, so many matches in a row and you have to heal your body sometimes and take difficult decisions. I will come back stronger. I will come back with a lot of power for the next tournaments. I'm really disappointed [to] not be playing here in Madrid."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is Carlos Alcaraz’s next match in the Japan Open?

Carlos Alcaraz’s next match is due to take place on Saturday September 27. During the Alcaraz Vs Baez match, Naomi Broady, who was commentating for Sky Sports, discussed Alcaraz’s issue with his ankle and said: "Just tentative, he's trying it out there to see where it hurts and which movements he is going to struggle with. The task now, for both of them, is to put it out of their minds.”

At the time of writing, Carlos Alcaraz has not yet spoken about his injury and his next match in the Japan Open is due to take place on Saturday Septebmer 27.